The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Lynet Okumu

Comedian Jusper Murume pays heartfelt tribute to late ex-girlfriend Tabitha Gatwiri, reflecting on their relationship before her tragic passing.

Comedian Jusper Murume
Comedian Jusper Murume

Kenyan comedian Jusper Murume surprised fans after sharing that he and the late Tabitha Gatwiri had once been romantically involved.

Recommended articles

Murume, who was visibly heartbroken by the loss of Gatwiri, detailed the nature of their relationship and offered some advice about maintaining good terms with past partners.

Speaking during the memorial service on November 12, Jusper Murume recounted the special bond he and Gatwiri once shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
A past image of comedian Jusper Murume with the late Tabitha Gatwiri
A past image of comedian Jusper Murume with the late Tabitha Gatwiri A past image of comedian Jusper Murume with the late Tabitha Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tabitha Gatwiri’s brother speaks on her final hours, the man she loved

Although their romantic relationship ended years ago, Murume expressed that they remained close friends and colleagues.

He described how deeply the news of Gatwiri’s sudden passing had affected him, calling it a nightmare that he wished he could wake up from.

“Nafeel ni kama ki nightmater,” Murume said, “Gatwiri ameamua tu kutuwachanisha… Tulikuwa na mipango mingi.” (It feels like a nightmare. Gatwiri has left us too soon… We had many plans).

ADVERTISEMENT

The two initially met between 2018 and 2019, and though they eventually parted ways, they continued working together on various projects. Their creative collaboration resulted in many popular videos that were well-received by fans.

Comedian Jusper Murume
Comedian Jusper Murume Comedian Jusper Murume Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

The comedian said that not many people were aware of their romantic history, as it was a relationship that happened 'way back'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, the comedian took the opportunity to share this personal chapter of his life with mourners, reflecting on the positive moments they shared and the valuable friendship they maintained even after their breakup.

"Wasee sijui kama wanajua, but Gatwiri alikuwa dem yangu,” he revealed, adding with humour, “Lakini ilikuwa kitambo sana... Siku hizi nilioa nikazaa jameni.” (I don’t know if people knew, but Gatwiri was once my girlfriend… But that was a long time ago. I’m married with kids now).

Comedian Jusper Murume
Comedian Jusper Murume Comedian Jusper Murume Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

ADVERTISEMENT

Murume also offered some advice about relationships, emphasising the importance of staying on good terms with former partners.

He highlighted how their friendship endured despite their romantic relationship ending, attributing their ability to work together successfully to the mutual respect they shared.

Kama kuna advise naeza pea wasee usiwahi kuwa in bad terms na mtu mwenye mlikuwa mnapendana at some point,” he said, advising people to avoid conflicts with ex-partners because “wewe pia sasa utakuwa unatuonyesha nini?” (What kind of example would you be setting?)

He explained that after they broke up, they both continued pursuing their careers and frequently collaborated on comedy and video content.

A past image of comedian Jusper Murume with the late Tabitha Gatwiri
A past image of comedian Jusper Murume with the late Tabitha Gatwiri A past image of comedian Jusper Murume with the late Tabitha Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

He admired Gatwiri’s talent and praised her dedication to her craft, noting that it was difficult to find someone else with her unique abilities.

Their professional relationship flourished, proving that two people with a shared past could still work harmoniously.

Reflecting on his final interaction with Gatwiri, Murume recalled a trip they took to Isiolo, where they had the chance to talk for hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared that this journey gave them a unique opportunity to reconnect on a deeper level, as they spent time discussing life, work, and the memories they shared.

“The last time we interacted with Gatwiri tulikuwa tunaenda Isiolo tukaongea sana,” he recalled. “That was the time we got to talk a lot because tulienda kwa gari yangu na tukarudi.” (We were going to Isiolo, and we had a long talk because we travelled in my car).

He explained that his friendship with Gatwiri was unique in many ways. They had a certain level of respect for each other, maintaining just enough distance as ex-partners to keep their friendship professional yet close.

“Our relationship was very strict,” he admitted. “Kuna ile distance hutaki ex wako across. Mnapendana lakini mnachukiana at the same time.” (There’s a certain distance you keep with an ex. You love them, but you also keep a bit of distance at the same time).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabitha Gatwiri’s family and friends have been mourning her loss since her untimely passing on October 31.

According to her brother Brian, Gatwiri was in a relationship with someone else at the time of her death. She will be laid to rest on Friday, November 15, in her hometown of Nyeri, where loved ones will gather to celebrate her life and bid a final farewell.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflects on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflects on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

Zuchu confirms breakup with Diamond months after Mama Dangote’s marriage standards

Zuchu confirms breakup with Diamond months after Mama Dangote’s marriage standards

9 years married: Okello Max's insights on family life with two daughters

9 years married: Okello Max's insights on family life with two daughters

Kenyan singer Versatile drops 'Balance' as he embarks on new musical journey

Kenyan singer Versatile drops 'Balance' as he embarks on new musical journey

Where’s Vaseline? Fans tease Jeridah Andayi’s daughter for snubbing glow secret

Where’s Vaseline? Fans tease Jeridah Andayi’s daughter for snubbing glow secret

Tabitha Gatwiri’s brother speaks on her final hours, the man she loved

Tabitha Gatwiri’s brother speaks on her final hours, the man she loved

Kenyan Lawyer Kevin Kachapin's Photo with First Daughter Charlene Ruto Goes Viral

Kenyan Lawyer Kevin Kachapin's Photo with First Daughter Charlene Ruto Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan rapper Juliani

Juliani speaks on consequences of conditional trust

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

A past image of Irene Nekesa with her boss Diana Marua

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

A screenshot images of TikToker Milly with her ex partner Zac 'daddy'

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried