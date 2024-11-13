Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Murume, who was visibly heartbroken by the loss of Gatwiri, detailed the nature of their relationship and offered some advice about maintaining good terms with past partners.

Jusper Murume on when he met Gatwiri

Speaking during the memorial service on November 12, Jusper Murume recounted the special bond he and Gatwiri once shared.

Although their romantic relationship ended years ago, Murume expressed that they remained close friends and colleagues.

He described how deeply the news of Gatwiri’s sudden passing had affected him, calling it a nightmare that he wished he could wake up from.

“Nafeel ni kama ki nightmater,” Murume said, “Gatwiri ameamua tu kutuwachanisha… Tulikuwa na mipango mingi.” (It feels like a nightmare. Gatwiri has left us too soon… We had many plans).

The two initially met between 2018 and 2019, and though they eventually parted ways, they continued working together on various projects. Their creative collaboration resulted in many popular videos that were well-received by fans.

Jusper reveals past romance with late Gatwiri

The comedian said that not many people were aware of their romantic history, as it was a relationship that happened 'way back'.

Nonetheless, the comedian took the opportunity to share this personal chapter of his life with mourners, reflecting on the positive moments they shared and the valuable friendship they maintained even after their breakup.

"Wasee sijui kama wanajua, but Gatwiri alikuwa dem yangu,” he revealed, adding with humour, “Lakini ilikuwa kitambo sana... Siku hizi nilioa nikazaa jameni.” (I don’t know if people knew, but Gatwiri was once my girlfriend… But that was a long time ago. I’m married with kids now).

Importance of staying on good terms with exes

Murume also offered some advice about relationships, emphasising the importance of staying on good terms with former partners.

He highlighted how their friendship endured despite their romantic relationship ending, attributing their ability to work together successfully to the mutual respect they shared.

“Kama kuna advise naeza pea wasee usiwahi kuwa in bad terms na mtu mwenye mlikuwa mnapendana at some point,” he said, advising people to avoid conflicts with ex-partners because “wewe pia sasa utakuwa unatuonyesha nini?” (What kind of example would you be setting?)

He explained that after they broke up, they both continued pursuing their careers and frequently collaborated on comedy and video content.

He admired Gatwiri’s talent and praised her dedication to her craft, noting that it was difficult to find someone else with her unique abilities.

Their professional relationship flourished, proving that two people with a shared past could still work harmoniously.

Their last journey together

Reflecting on his final interaction with Gatwiri, Murume recalled a trip they took to Isiolo, where they had the chance to talk for hours.

He shared that this journey gave them a unique opportunity to reconnect on a deeper level, as they spent time discussing life, work, and the memories they shared.

“The last time we interacted with Gatwiri tulikuwa tunaenda Isiolo tukaongea sana,” he recalled. “That was the time we got to talk a lot because tulienda kwa gari yangu na tukarudi.” (We were going to Isiolo, and we had a long talk because we travelled in my car).

He explained that his friendship with Gatwiri was unique in many ways. They had a certain level of respect for each other, maintaining just enough distance as ex-partners to keep their friendship professional yet close.

“Our relationship was very strict,” he admitted. “Kuna ile distance hutaki ex wako across. Mnapendana lakini mnachukiana at the same time.” (There’s a certain distance you keep with an ex. You love them, but you also keep a bit of distance at the same time).

Remembering Tabitha Gatwiri

Tabitha Gatwiri’s family and friends have been mourning her loss since her untimely passing on October 31.