It's difficult to leave someone you've had children with - Corazon Kwamboka

Corazon, a mother of two, co-parents with her ex, fitness trainer Franky JustGymIt, and her reflections on their relationship reveal a lot about the challenges and successes that come with co-parenting and moving on.

Leaving someone you’ve had kids with is tough - Corazon Kwamboka

Speaking with Oga Obinna on October 7, Corazon confessed that despite what many people may believe, leaving a man you’ve had children with is not as simple as it may seem.

The influencer highlighted how emotionally taxing it can be to make such a decision, especially when there are children involved.

When asked about her current relationship with Franky, Corazon explained that despite their separation, they have managed to maintain a strong friendship.

She added that they share many interests, such as their love for fitness, but sometimes shared interests aren't enough to keep a relationship going.

"We are very good friends," Corazon shared. "Franky can always count on me, and I can count on him. “We both love the gym and hot people, but sometimes things just don’t work out,” she said.

Corazon also weighed in on the topic of baby daddies spoiling their baby mamas, making it clear that there is nothing inappropriate happening between her and Frankie.

She firmly stated, “I am not sleeping with my baby daddy. That would be disrespectful to myself. How can you agree to be someone’s secret? But leaving someone you’ve had kids with is tough – very tough, but not impossible.”

Speaking on what led to their break-up, she revealed that she was going through a hard time after having her second baby.

"After having my second baby, I went through a period of self-reflection and emotional struggles. I was dealing with postpartum issues and realised I needed time to figure myself out," she said.

Corazon Kwamboka denies breaking Frankie JustGymIt & Maureen Waititu's relationship

Reflecting on her past relationship with Franky, Corazon opened up about the online trolling she experienced when they first started dating. Many accused her of being a homewrecker, claiming she was responsible for breaking up Franky’s previous relationship with Maureen Waititu. Corazon denied these allegations, explaining that Franky’s relationship had already ended when they met.

"I was labelled all sorts of names like ‘homewrecker,’ but none of that was true. I didn’t take anyone’s husband. He had already left that relationship before we got together," Corazon clarified. "When we met, we were always together. If Franky wasn’t serious, he wouldn’t have spent all that time with me. The door was already open; I didn’t open it."

She added that social media attacks were harsh at the time, but over the years, she’s learned to block out the negativity and focus on positive comments. "At this point, I don't let negative comments get to me. I just focus on the positive ones and ignore the rest."

Corazon Kwamboka's academic achievements

In addition to discussing her personal life, Corazon also spoke about her academic accomplishments, revealing that she has always excelled in her studies.

A graduate of law from the University of Nairobi, Corazon described herself as 'above B student' throughout her school years.

"I’ve never scored below a B grade in my life. From primary school through high school, I was always at the top of my class. In 2007, I was the top student at Lwak Girls with straight A’s. Even in law school, I was among the 10 percent who got the nine out of nine," she said.

Despite her impressive academic track record, Corazon chose not to pursue a career in law, citing uncomfortable workplace experiences as the main reason. As a curvy woman, she explained that she often found herself the target of inappropriate advances from male colleagues and bosses.

"It's not something that I really like but also there are things that pushed me away from it... This is a problem that curvy women face. Every time I had a job, the boss, the director, the others and everyone wananikatia... Imagine you've earned your place in that place but now you want to make me bend over. Why should I do that? Happened two or three times and I was like acha niende nipige picha..." she said.

