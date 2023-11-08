Corazon Kwamboka finally ready to unleash legal superpowers, 'haters' are in for surprise

While many might recognise her for her presence on social media, she has a strong educational background and experience in law that she is now ready to put to good use.

Corazon Kwamboka reveals she's ready to practice law

In a recent Instagram post on November 8, the mother of two shared her excitement about returning to the legal field, expressing her commitment to proving her capabilities to those who might doubt her intelligence.

"Finally, the time has come for me to unleash my legal superpowers! It has been a journey of dedication and hard work, from studying for four years, graduating among the top of my class, and acing Kenya School of Law in one sitting," she wrote.

She revealed that she has always had a deep passion for law, and her journey in the legal world has been marked by dedication and hard work.

"I always knew that my first love, ‘law,’ would call me back, and now it’s happening! Stay tuned for the incredible things I’ll achieve as I make justice a reality. This is just the beginning, and I’m ready to show the world what I’m capable of!" she wrote.

Corazon Kwamboka's law career

Corazon's educational journey in law began at Lwak Girls High School in Siaya County.

Her exceptional performance at this public school paved the way for her to join the University of Nairobi, where she graduated with a law degree in 2013, earning a Second Class Honours Upper Division.

Following her undergraduate studies, she furthered her legal education by enrolling at the Kenya School of Law, where she excelled, culminating in her admission to the Kenyan Bar as an advocate of the Kenyan High Court in 2016.

Corazon Kwamboka's brief detour into social media and entrepreneurship

Despite her impressive legal qualifications, Corazon initially pursued a different career path, becoming a businesswoman in the fashion industry.

She started by selling clothing items at a boutique. However, fate had other plans for her, and her journey in the world of social media began unexpectedly.

In 2014, comedian Eric Omondi took her for a photo shoot in Nairobi, which led to the accidental launch of her socialite career.

The photos from the shoot, showcasing her curvy figure, quickly went viral when the photographer shared them online.

Capitalising on her growing popularity, Corazon opened an Instagram account and later established a YouTube channel. These platforms became key avenues for her to engage with her audience and create content.

In 2019, Corazon expanded her entrepreneurial endeavors by launching her own clothing brand, Genio Sport, specialising in sportswear. She also assumed the role of the company's ambassador.

Corazon Kwamboka's personal Life and co-aarenting

Corazon's personal life has also drawn considerable attention from the public. She was engaged to Frankie Kiarie, a fitness enthusiast, and their relationship became public around 2018.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt

The couple welcomed their first child, Taiyari Kiarie, in 2020. In 2021, their family grew with the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Koko Kiarie.

Corazon and Frankie separated in February 2022, but have since chosen to focus on co-parenting their children.