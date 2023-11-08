The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Corazon Kwamboka finally ready to unleash legal superpowers, 'haters' are in for surprise

Lynet Okumu

Corazon Kwamboka is finally ready to practice her law profession, and has a word for those who thought she was not intelligent.

Corazon Kwamboka, a renowned content creator and social media personality has announced her return to her legal profession, showing her determination to use her knowledge and skills in the field of law.

While many might recognise her for her presence on social media, she has a strong educational background and experience in law that she is now ready to put to good use.

In a recent Instagram post on November 8, the mother of two shared her excitement about returning to the legal field, expressing her commitment to proving her capabilities to those who might doubt her intelligence.

"Finally, the time has come for me to unleash my legal superpowers! It has been a journey of dedication and hard work, from studying for four years, graduating among the top of my class, and acing Kenya School of Law in one sitting," she wrote.

READ: Corazon Kwamboka breaks into tears on camera, admits single motherhood is tough

She revealed that she has always had a deep passion for law, and her journey in the legal world has been marked by dedication and hard work.

"I always knew that my first love, ‘law,’ would call me back, and now it’s happening! Stay tuned for the incredible things I’ll achieve as I make justice a reality. This is just the beginning, and I’m ready to show the world what I’m capable of!" she wrote.

Corazon's educational journey in law began at Lwak Girls High School in Siaya County.

Her exceptional performance at this public school paved the way for her to join the University of Nairobi, where she graduated with a law degree in 2013, earning a Second Class Honours Upper Division.

Following her undergraduate studies, she furthered her legal education by enrolling at the Kenya School of Law, where she excelled, culminating in her admission to the Kenyan Bar as an advocate of the Kenyan High Court in 2016.

Despite her impressive legal qualifications, Corazon initially pursued a different career path, becoming a businesswoman in the fashion industry.

READ: Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie JustGymIt spark reunion rumours

She started by selling clothing items at a boutique. However, fate had other plans for her, and her journey in the world of social media began unexpectedly.

In 2014, comedian Eric Omondi took her for a photo shoot in Nairobi, which led to the accidental launch of her socialite career.

The photos from the shoot, showcasing her curvy figure, quickly went viral when the photographer shared them online.

Capitalising on her growing popularity, Corazon opened an Instagram account and later established a YouTube channel. These platforms became key avenues for her to engage with her audience and create content.

In 2019, Corazon expanded her entrepreneurial endeavors by launching her own clothing brand, Genio Sport, specialising in sportswear. She also assumed the role of the company's ambassador.

Corazon's personal life has also drawn considerable attention from the public. She was engaged to Frankie Kiarie, a fitness enthusiast, and their relationship became public around 2018.

READ: Corazon Kwamboka addresses claims that she caused Frankie-Maureen Waititu breakup

The couple welcomed their first child, Taiyari Kiarie, in 2020. In 2021, their family grew with the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Koko Kiarie.

Corazon and Frankie separated in February 2022, but have since chosen to focus on co-parenting their children.

Her return to law career marks just the beginning of an exciting chapter in her life and her audience eagerly awaits the incredible things she will achieve.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
