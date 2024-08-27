The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel

Lynet Okumu

Trevor, who has been with Kiki Love for seven months, stated that it's acceptable to have a child before a wedding.

Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love
Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love
  • Trevor says he would want to have a child before having a wedding.
  • They are planning to start a joint YouTube channel focusing on lifestyle content.
  • Kiki values Trevor's emotional intelligence and ambitious vision in their relationship

Recommended articles

Trevor, who has been in a relationship with Kiki Love for seven months, explained that it's wise to test the waters before heading into marriage.

Director Trevor, a well-known media personality, has shared exciting news with his fans: he and his new love, Kiki Love, will be having a child soon.

Trevor revealed that the decision to start a family was motivated by his friend, Presenter Ali, and his wife, Medina who recently revealed their daughter's face.

Trevor explained how seeing Ali and Medina enjoy their journey into parenthood encouraged him to consider having a child. “Next is me,” he said with enthusiasm.

“Before harusi lazima ujaribu uone kama mambo iko sawa... Inakubalika. Tunaeza fanya vitu alafu harusi baadae ,” he added, expressing his belief in building a strong foundation before taking further steps like marriage.

Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love
Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements

“Ali having a child has motivated me a lot. For a long time, we didn’t see ourselves like this, but now we do,” Trevor shared, highlighting how his perspective on family life has shifted in recent times.

Trevor also spoke warmly about his relationship with Kiki Love, describing her as his wife and expressing how much peace she brings into his life.

“I love so many things about my wife, but the most important thing is that she gives me peace. If you look at me now, I’ve started gaining weight, and even my dress code has changed,” Trevor said, crediting Kiki for the positive changes he has experienced since they met.

Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love
Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

The couple’s strong bond is evident not only in their personal lives but also in their professional collaboration.

Trevor mentioned that they are planning to start a joint YouTube channel, which will focus on lifestyle content, providing viewers with insights into their lives and interests.

They have already begun filming and are eager to launch once they have gathered enough content.

"Tutafungua channel yetu pamoja. Tushaanza shooting. But tunataka tukuwa na content mingi ndio tuangushe pamojs.. If you intrduce something to people, unawapa enough information. Sahi tushashoot video moja. Kitu tu hampata pale ni prank. Hiyo maneno ilifanyika kitambo. Tunataka new content kwa game, vitu inspirational, tunaplan kutembeza watu in kenya. Kuna so many places zenye hata hatujui," he said.

Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love
Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love Pulse Live Kenya

Kiki Love, a digital creator who works as a social media strategist and then content strategy manager at Director Trevor’s media company, Kenya Online Media, also shared her thoughts on their relationship.

While she is open to the idea of having a child with Trevor, she mentioned that it might take a bit more time. “We just started. We’re now seven months in. So probably after two or three years,” Kiki said, expressing a desire to take things one step at a time.

Kiki described her relationship with Trevor as smooth and fulfilling, adding that she feels like a queen. She also revealed what she loves most about Trevor, highlighting his emotional intelligence and ambitious vision.

Director Trevor's girlfriend Kiki Love Yvonne
Director Trevor's girlfriend Kiki Love Yvonne Director Trevor's girlfriend Kiki Love Yvonne Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Eve Mungai feels about ex-boyfriend Trevor replacing her

“I love the fact that he is emotionally intelligent and has a very courageous vision, just like I do,” Kiki shared, indicating that their shared values and goals have strengthened their bond.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel

Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel

Betty Bayo addresses leaked WhatsApp conversation linking her to married man

Betty Bayo addresses leaked WhatsApp conversation linking her to married man

Mr Seed pleads for prayers amid mothers' health struggle

Mr Seed pleads for prayers amid mothers' health struggle

Doctor speaks after allegations of using late Marco Joseph as 'test kit'

Doctor speaks after allegations of using late Marco Joseph as 'test kit'

Zari's post on men building secret families stirs social media after clash with Shakib

Zari's post on men building secret families stirs social media after clash with Shakib

Hot & fresh music: Dyana Cods rules with 'Set It' as Otile Brown calls for reset

Hot & fresh music: Dyana Cods rules with 'Set It' as Otile Brown calls for reset

5 Kenyan movies on Netflix that will make you laugh, cry & reflect on life

5 Kenyan movies on Netflix that will make you laugh, cry & reflect on life

Maina Kageni takes his new Sh9M zero-mileage car for a spin [Video]

Maina Kageni takes his new Sh9M zero-mileage car for a spin [Video]

Nostalgia: Ruth K's oversized shoes & Jacky Vike's glow that kept men up at night

Nostalgia: Ruth K's oversized shoes & Jacky Vike's glow that kept men up at night

Trending

2017 Mega jackpot betting winner Samuel Abisai

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

Media personality and influencer Shiksha Arora

It wasn't a love marriage - Shiksha Arora on her parents' union

Content creator Sharon K Mwangi

Impact Sharon Mwangi's salvation has had on her content & why some fans are unhappy

Zabron Singers

History of Zabron Singers: Formation, rise to fame, members & challenges