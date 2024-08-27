Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel

Trevor, who has been in a relationship with Kiki Love for seven months, explained that it's wise to test the waters before heading into marriage.

Director Trevor, a well-known media personality, has shared exciting news with his fans: he and his new love, Kiki Love, will be having a child soon.

Trevor revealed that the decision to start a family was motivated by his friend, Presenter Ali, and his wife, Medina who recently revealed their daughter's face.

Why Director Trevor believes he should have a child before marriage

Trevor explained how seeing Ali and Medina enjoy their journey into parenthood encouraged him to consider having a child. “Next is me,” he said with enthusiasm.

“Before harusi lazima ujaribu uone kama mambo iko sawa... Inakubalika. Tunaeza fanya vitu alafu harusi baadae ,” he added, expressing his belief in building a strong foundation before taking further steps like marriage.

“Ali having a child has motivated me a lot. For a long time, we didn’t see ourselves like this, but now we do,” Trevor shared, highlighting how his perspective on family life has shifted in recent times.

What Director Trevor loves about his wife Kiki Love

Trevor also spoke warmly about his relationship with Kiki Love, describing her as his wife and expressing how much peace she brings into his life.

“I love so many things about my wife, but the most important thing is that she gives me peace. If you look at me now, I’ve started gaining weight, and even my dress code has changed,” Trevor said, crediting Kiki for the positive changes he has experienced since they met.

The couple’s strong bond is evident not only in their personal lives but also in their professional collaboration.

Trevor mentioned that they are planning to start a joint YouTube channel, which will focus on lifestyle content, providing viewers with insights into their lives and interests.

They have already begun filming and are eager to launch once they have gathered enough content.

"Tutafungua channel yetu pamoja. Tushaanza shooting. But tunataka tukuwa na content mingi ndio tuangushe pamojs.. If you intrduce something to people, unawapa enough information. Sahi tushashoot video moja. Kitu tu hampata pale ni prank. Hiyo maneno ilifanyika kitambo. Tunataka new content kwa game, vitu inspirational, tunaplan kutembeza watu in kenya. Kuna so many places zenye hata hatujui," he said.

Kiki Love’s perspective on relationship with Director Trevor

Kiki Love, a digital creator who works as a social media strategist and then content strategy manager at Director Trevor’s media company, Kenya Online Media, also shared her thoughts on their relationship.

While she is open to the idea of having a child with Trevor, she mentioned that it might take a bit more time. “We just started. We’re now seven months in. So probably after two or three years,” Kiki said, expressing a desire to take things one step at a time.

Kiki described her relationship with Trevor as smooth and fulfilling, adding that she feels like a queen. She also revealed what she loves most about Trevor, highlighting his emotional intelligence and ambitious vision.

