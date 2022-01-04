The two love birds tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, Guardian said; “And on my birthday, God did it again. Mr.& Mrs. OMWAKA. #lovewins,”.

“My WIFE @esther.musila 💍 ❣❣❣,” reads a caption on his photo with Esther.

Guardian Angel weds fiancée Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Esther wrote; “To find someone as special as you out of all the people in the world is something I never imagined. Let's do this life together. Mr & Mrs Omwaka ❤❤,”.

Following the wedding, fans and celebrities flocked the comment section of their social media posts with congratulatory messages.

Congratulations Mr & Mrs Omwaka.

Guardian Angel weds fiancée Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Proposal

Guardian proposed to his lover Esther Musila back in May last year and it’s a big Yes.

The singer proposed to Ms Musila during her surprise Birthday Party and she could not hold back her tears.

In videos shared on Instagram, Angel could be seen ushering his darling to a table fully prepared to for her Birthday surprise. Minutes later, while she is cutting the cake, Angel went down on his knee to pop the big question “will you marry me” and he received a big “yes”.