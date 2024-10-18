Concerns grow as Jua Cali's management gives update on his health

Kenyan music icon, Jua Cali, has been hospitalised and is currently under medical observation, according to an official statement from his management, Taarifja.

The news comes ahead of highly anticipated performances scheduled for this weekend, a turn of events that has left both fans and organisers disappointed.

Collins Odindo, the management representative, conveyed their regret in the statement, noting the unfortunate timing of Jua Cali's health concerns.

Jua Cali Pulse Live Kenya

Doctors recommend rest for Jua Cali after hospitalisation

Although specific details of Jua Cali's condition were not provided, his doctors have emphasised the importance of rest and medical oversight.

The renowned artist is now on bed rest, with doctors advising close supervision over the next two to three days.

Jua Cali's management reassured fans that his health remains the top priority at this time.

"We regret to inform you that Jua Cali is currently in the hospital under observation. His doctors have advised him to remain on bed rest and under supervision for the next two to three days.

"We are extremely disappointed with this turn of events, especially as it comes just before his much-anticipated performances this weekend. Our thoughts are with Juacali, and we wish him a swift recovery," the statement reads in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Uncertain performance schedule

Jua Cali’s upcoming performances have been thrown into uncertainty following the hospitalisation. While his team has not provided specific details on the status of these events, it’s clear that his recovery will take precedence.

The management did not mention any official cancellations but indicated that further information will be shared as his condition progresses.

Fans are encouraged to be patient and understanding during this period, as Jua Cali's health and well-being come first. The artist has long been a beloved figure in the Kenyan music industry, and his team remains hopeful that he will recover quickly and return to the stage soon.

Genge singer Jua Cali Pulse Live Kenya

Fans & family support Jua Cali after being hospitalised

In light of this development, thoughts have turned towards Jua Cali's recovery. Taarifja extended their well-wishes to the artist, offering their support to his family, friends, and loyal fans.

“We also extend our support to his family, friends, and fans during this time. We will keep you updated on his progress” the statement read.