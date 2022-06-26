RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Harmonize and Frida Kajala officially engaged

Miriam Mwende

Harmonize gave the history of a 7-year friendship with Frida Kajala that led to his proposal

Tanzanian singer Harmonize and actress Frida Kajala are officially engaged to be married.

Harmonize proposed to the actress on Saturday during a late lunch event where they had invited guests to witness the crowning moment of their relationship.

"We've been friends for almost seven years, sidhani kama kuna mtu anajua hilo [I don't think any of you know this]. Tulianza kama marafiki, watu ambao wanafahamiana..." Harmonize begun, referring to Kajala as his best friend and love of his life.

He went on to elaborate that their friendship grew into an intimate relationship, noting that he did not imagine that Frida would take him back after their breakup.

"Nitazidi kumwambia, wewe ni mwanamke wa tofauti. Ukiniambia nizungumze nimekupatia nafasi gani katika maisha yangu, I'll be fearless because you know me, you know where we came from. You are one of the strongest women I've ever seen in my life.

"You've been there for me in a lot of things that I cannot explain right now - ni siri kati yangu na wewe na hata mara zingine umeniambia 'don't say it in public'. There a time I was experiencing a hard time and you even took me in, to live in your house and it's recent. I didn't have a house or even a place to sleep in... na hiyo imekuwa siri between you and I and you kept it private, hujai kuizungumzia mtu yeyote," Konde Boy poured out his heart as Kajala wiped tears from her eyes.

The Mwaka Wangu singer went on to disclose that it was such experiences with Kajala that had convinced him to make her his wife.

"It's something that I cannot forget in my life... It's so emotional to me to explain and the only thing I can tell you is 'Nakupenda' everyday na wewe ni shahidi wa hilo," he stated before inviting Kajala to join him on the stage under the guise of taking a photo together.

After the photo session together, Harmonize went down on one knee and popped the question and it was a big yes!

Speaking after accepting the proposal, Kajala noted that the challenges they had faced together publicly and privately were a part of life.

"Namshukuru Mungu kwa kutufikisha leo kwa maana vitu ni vingi na changamoto ni mingi. Yale makubwa tumepitia mnayajua na watu wanakosea kila siku, mimi mwenyewe si mkamilifu kwa hivo nikaona mbona nisimsamehe ikiwa nampenda? Kwa hivo yalipita yamepita, tugange yajayo. Nitakupenda leo, kesho na hata milele.

"(I thank God for helping us reach here because we've had our challenges. The worst of them is known and everyone makes mistakes, I myself am not perfect so I reasoned that if indeed I love Harmonize then I should forgive him. And all that is in the past, let's look forward into our future. I love you today, I'll love you tomorrow and forever)," she stated.

Frida also noted that she would like the wedding to follow in the next two months.

Miriam Mwende

