Harmonize’s ex Frida Kajala announces new reality show with daughter, Paula Kajala

The mom-daughter duo shared their news via their social media pages excited to be starting the new lifestyle reality show.

“Mom & daughter “like twins” lifestyle reality show coming soon on your tv. Cast: @kajalafrida @therealpaulahkajala….Golden bond #back2back,” read Frida’s post.

The two shot into the limelight in their relationships with Bongo singers, Harmonize and Rayvanny.

Frida's fame immensely increased during her short-lived relationship with singer Harmonize, despite being known in the Bongo entertainment scene.

The daughter, Paula, also became a topic of discussion after Rayvanny shared a video of them on February 14, with the singer landing in trouble soon after.

At that particular time, Paula’s mother, Frida, accused the star of spoiling her daughter by getting her drunk.

The act resulted in a police case that saw Vanny Boy and Hamisa Mobetto, plus the Kajala's being questioned by police.

Frida and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Mobetto pointed out that the actress was out to ruin her reputation by lying that she got her daughter drunk, before hooking her up with WCB’s Rayvanny. She went on to state that Paula requested to go out with her and not the other way round.

Hamisa added that she should not be blamed for Paula's decision to date Rayvanny, as she will not allow her name to be used for damage control.

Later, Rayvanny owned up to his mistakes and apologized to Frida Kajala.

“Duniani wakati mwingine kuna vitu tunavifanya ambavyo pengine kwa macho yetu ya ujana tunaona ni sahihi lakini tunasahau upande mwingine wa pili ambao ni wazazi wanaoumia kwa namna moja au nyingine . Nichukue nafasi hii kumuomba radhi dada angu @kajalafrida na kuwaomba radhi wazazi na yoyote ambaye nilimkwaza kwa kupost video ambayo inawezekana imetafsiriwa vibaya ...kwasababu sisi ni binadamu na kamwe hatuwezi kukamilika,” reads Rayvanny’s apology.

Rayvanny with Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

In April, Frida and Paula had allegedly been arrested hours after landing in Tanzania from Dubai.

Reports indicate that the two had been apprehended over allegations of leaking singer Harmonize’s nudes and private chats to the public and they will be questioned by authorities over the same.

The arrest of Kajala and her daughter came days after singer Rayvanny and Wasafi FM Presenter cum singer Baba Levo were also questioned by detectives over leaking Harmonize’s nudes and private chats.