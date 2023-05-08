Nana Owiti celebrates King Kaka with perfect family getaway

The couple embarked on a memorable family outing to one of Kenya's national parks, creating cherished moments amidst the beautiful scenery and wildlife.

Family time in the park

Both Nana Owiti and King Kaka shared glimpses of their family adventure on Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The videos showcased the family strolling through the national park, enjoying the breathtaking scenery and observing the majestic animals.

It was in this picturesque setting that King Kaka's birthday cake was cut, accompanied by sweet birthday melodies sung by his loved ones.

12 years of love

ADVERTISEMENT

King Kaka and Nana Owiti have been married for 12 years, and their affection for each other is evident.

Pulse Live Kenya

In her heartfelt message, Nana expressed her adoration for her husband, praising him and promising him a lifetime of love and happiness.

She acknowledged his significant role as a leader in their home, emphasizing the blessings their children have in having him as their father.

"Oh my God! Where to start? This is the 12th birthday with you by my side. Thank you for bracing my life and being my turning point.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I pray that I will always shield you in whatever weather. Our kids are blessed to have such a leader in our home. We love you, we honor you, we pray for you always," Nana wrote.

A message of love & appreciation

Nana thanked King Kaka for being a pivotal point in her life. She conveyed her prayers to always stand by him, no matter the circumstances.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed deep gratitude for King Kaka, highlighting his resilience and second chance at life. She acknowledged her role in grounding their marriage while recognizing his ability to give it wings.

""I’m not as confused to see you hate when the lights are on in the living room at night and yet you won’t miss a chance to turn the lights on in the bathroom during the day!! You are crazy and I love crazy," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya