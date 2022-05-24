RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

King Kaka & Nana gush over each other as they celebrate 11th anniversary

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

King Kaka pours out his heart to Nana on their 11th anniversary

King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary
King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti are out here celebrating 11 years of being together as a couple.

Recommended articles

The love birds jotted down beautiful messages – walking down memory lane through all the good and bad times they have shared.

In his message, King Kaka celebrated Nana as someone who has been very instrumental in shaping the person he is now.

King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary
King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

“Today marks 11 years with this beautiful person of mine. Our anniversary. Thank you for all the lessons, thanks for holding me down, thanks for creating room for conversations and words can’t describe you. Thanks for defining what love is. We have many more years to come. We keep thanking God for this union. Nakupenda and asante best friend and wife Nana Owiti. Hadi tukunje mgongo,” reads King Kaka’s message to his wife Nana.

In a similar celebratory message, Nana disclosed that this was the first time her hubby had remembered their anniversary in 11 years.

The former Switch TV presenter further reaffirmed her love for King Kaka stating that they have only done 11 years with forever to go.

King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary
King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

“It’s been exactly 11 freaking years with this amazing human King Kaka and for the first time in 11 years, he remembered our anniversary! Congratulations babe on that too.

"Babe, 11 down and a lifetime to go!! Sasa tusupport Arsenal ata kama! I love you King,” Nana wrote.

King Kaka and Nana are blessed with two kids namely Gweth Geezy Ombima and Iroma Ombima.

Also Read: Nana Owiti pours heart out as she celebrates husband's birthday

King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary
King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary
King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

King Kaka & Nana gush over each other as they celebrate 11th anniversary

King Kaka & Nana gush over each other as they celebrate 11th anniversary

10 things you probably didn't know about 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

10 things you probably didn't know about 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

Exquisite photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy

Exquisite photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy

Tiffany Haddish wants Common to buy her a building, not a ring

Tiffany Haddish wants Common to buy her a building, not a ring

Meta launches campaign celebrating Africans making a global impact

Meta launches campaign celebrating Africans making a global impact

Kate actress launches her own beauty & cosmetics products [Photos]

Kate actress launches her own beauty & cosmetics products [Photos]

Jalango's harsh truth helped me work on my career - comedian Vinnie Baite

Jalango's harsh truth helped me work on my career - comedian Vinnie Baite

How to visit Rwanda on a budget

How to visit Rwanda on a budget

5 benefits of using moisturizers

5 benefits of using moisturizers

Trending

5 money talks to have with your partner before your wedding day

Financial conversations to have pre-marriage [Credit: Financial Guru]

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Fiancée of Michael Blackson confirms she's allowed him to get side chicks (WATCH)

Michael Blackson and Miss Rada in Ghana with D Black

Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

[Credit: Sexy Confidence]