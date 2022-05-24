King Kaka & Nana gush over each other as they celebrate 11th anniversary

The love birds jotted down beautiful messages – walking down memory lane through all the good and bad times they have shared.

In his message, King Kaka celebrated Nana as someone who has been very instrumental in shaping the person he is now.

King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

“Today marks 11 years with this beautiful person of mine. Our anniversary. Thank you for all the lessons, thanks for holding me down, thanks for creating room for conversations and words can’t describe you. Thanks for defining what love is. We have many more years to come. We keep thanking God for this union. Nakupenda and asante best friend and wife Nana Owiti. Hadi tukunje mgongo,” reads King Kaka’s message to his wife Nana.

In a similar celebratory message, Nana disclosed that this was the first time her hubby had remembered their anniversary in 11 years.

The former Switch TV presenter further reaffirmed her love for King Kaka stating that they have only done 11 years with forever to go.

“It’s been exactly 11 freaking years with this amazing human King Kaka and for the first time in 11 years, he remembered our anniversary! Congratulations babe on that too.

"Babe, 11 down and a lifetime to go!! Sasa tusupport Arsenal ata kama! I love you King,” Nana wrote.

King Kaka and Nana are blessed with two kids namely Gweth Geezy Ombima and Iroma Ombima.

