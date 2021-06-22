KTN’s Jamal Gaddafi loses Instagram account to hackers

The Tanasha Donna Community Service Manager took to Twitter to express his outrage after losing his Instagram account to the hackers.

Jamal’s disappointment showed in his post as he out rightly talked about the pain of losing his account.

“Yaani jamaa Kaa chini kazi yake KU hack account yaaani uchungu ninaosikia acha tu oya msela nikimpata ntamla kama mkate mamamae!?!!,”wrote an infuriated Jamal.

Celebrities who have been hacked

Just last month, Radio Maisha's Nick Odhiambo lost both his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In his post, Nick said his accounts were hacked and disabled on both platforms and is now seeking help on getting them back.

“My account has been hacked on instagram and disabled @iamnickodhiambo and Facebook page http://facebook.com/nickodhiambo9 how can I get it back? Someone kindly tell me.”

In the same month, Musician KRG the Don of Fast Cash Music Group managed to recover his hacked YouTube Channel after he alleged that the account had been hacked by a Tanzanian wo was demanding 4million.

However, many of his fans and followers found it hard to believe KRG’s narration.

A section argued that the star was pulling a publicity stunt on them in order to promote his new album dubbed Birth Mark. Others pointed out that the guy in his videos doesn't even look like a hacker.

Comedian Dr.Ofweneke also lost his Facebook account to hackers.

8 months ago, actress Catherine Kamau had her Facebook account hacked.