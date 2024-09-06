I was just waiting to leave - Nadia Mukami speaks on escaping toxic relationship

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has shared details about her past relationship, revealing that she ended things with her ex-boyfriend after meeting Arrow Bwoy.

Nadia, who just released her album 'Queen of The East,' spoke candidly about her ex-lover, who is also Luhya, and explained why their relationship did not work out.

Nadia Mukami talks about her Luhya ex

During an interview with Mwafreeka on the Iko Nini, Nadia Mukami discussed the challenges she faced with her ex-lover, describing him as a highly ambitious man.

However, she felt that he displayed too much toxic masculinity, which ultimately made her uncomfortable in the relationship.

"He was very ambitious. Probably yeye ndio angenioa but alikuwa na Uluya mingi. Like ni Yule wa nimefika kwa nyumba niletee maji," she shared, highlighting her discomfort with his traditional expectations.

Nadia further explained that her ex was a corporate professional, but his demands at home were hard to handle.

Nadia made it clear that she values mutual respect and open communication in a relationship and does not want to be in a household where everyone fears the man of the house.

"Like akifika kwa nyumba he wants to be worshipped lakini mimi sipendi hiyo kabisa. I've never wanted to have a family where mwanamume akifika kwa nyumba nyinyi wote mnatawanyika coz mnaogopa. If you want to address me tell me. I understand you are the man of the house and I respect you but address me. Unajua hata hiyo unaeza pigwa," she added.

Nadia admitted that her ex’s constant travelling also raised suspicions about his actions when he was away.

"I felt like he was too much. Like the toxic masculinity. Plus sijui alikuwa anafanya nini akiwa pekee yake coz alikuwa anatravel sana," she said.

She expressed that, as a woman, she could sense when a relationship was not progressing in the right direction, even though she remained in it while waiting for someone better.

"As a lady, you can always see when the relationship is not going anywhere. Unaeza kuwa tu na huyu jamaa but you are mark timing ukitafuta tu type yako coz unajua hamuendi mahal," she said.

The mother of one also noted that women often move on emotionally before they physically end a relationship.

She recounted visiting her ex’s house and feeling indifferent to his actions, including talking on the phone with unknown people.

"In my mind, I was like I would go to his house and I didn't even care what he was doing, hata atoke kuonge na simu sijui wapi, haikuwa inanihusu coz nilikuwa nishamove on," she explained.

Nadia Mukami - My ex did not support my music career

Another significant issue in their relationship was her ex’s lack of interest in her music career.

Nadia mentioned that he never asked about her work or showed support for her passion, which added to her decision to move on.

"He never used to care about my music... He never asked me about anything," Nadia said, citing that it is now better that she has a partner who understands the the importance of support in the music industry.

Nadia Mukami's happiness with Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami eventually moved on from her past relationship and found happiness with fellow musician Arrow Bwoy.

