Netizens rally behind Shaffie Weru for vindication amidst surging GBV cases

The public outcry for his vindication coincides with a series of tragic incidents involving the murder of young women, heightening concerns about the safety of women in Kenya.

Shaffie Weru's controversial remarks and backlash

Shaffie Weru's dismissal stemmed from his on-air comments advising women to be cautious during initial encounters with unfamiliar men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks came in the aftermath of a disturbing incident where a woman suffered a sexual assault and was thrown off a building during a first date.

Weru's advice, urging women to play hard to get and avoid risky situations, drew criticism from some who perceived it as disrespectful and promoting gender-based violence.

"I am telling the ladies that they need to play hard to get, you need to stop being too available, you can't be the ladies who receive calls to go drink alcohol 40 kilometers away from home with a stranger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Kenyan ladies too available? Are they too loose? Are they too desperate? That's why they get themselves caught up in such situations," Shaffie said on a live show in 2021.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shaffie's termination & Media Council of Kenya's response

Homeboyz Radio terminated Shaffie Weru's services after a comprehensive review of the controversial remarks. The radio station clarified that the topic under discussion had not been approved or authorised by the management.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Media Council of Kenya commended the radio station's actions, including public apologies and retractions, in line with their journalism code of conduct.

The termination was viewed as addressing violations related to the use of names and pictures.

Pulse Live Kenya

Public sentiment and call for Shaffie's vindication

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the initial criticism, netizens took to X and are now rallying behind Shaffie Weru, citing the alarming rise in cases of violence against Kenyan women, including murders in Airbnb accommodations.

Many believe that Weru's warning about women's safety was prescient, considering recent tragic events.

Some comments reflect a sense of regret, with calls for Shaffie's exoneration and acknowledgment that he was unfairly treated.

Here are some of the messages netizens are posting on X

@Michael_Kilama Kenyans just realized Shaffie Weru is a real one. Whenever women are cautioned about going out with strange men and guys they met on social media and how the game has become too easy, feminists fight back. How are you even meeting someone today and going with him to an AirBnB?

ADVERTISEMENT

@VinTomori8 So sad women are now promoting a tag of 'STOP KILLING WOMEN today'. They had a chance when Shaffie Weru warned them from Homeboyz Radio. He got fired for the remarks.