ADVERTISEMENT
Netizens rally behind Shaffie Weru for vindication amidst surging GBV cases

Lynet Okumu

Radio personality Shaffie Weru was dismissed from HomeBoyz radio in 2021 following his on-air remarks where he advised women to exercise caution during their initial encounters with unfamiliar men.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru

Renowned radio personality Shaffie Weru has become the focal point of public scrutiny and calls for exoneration after his dismissal from Homeboyz Radio due to controversial remarks about women's safety.

The public outcry for his vindication coincides with a series of tragic incidents involving the murder of young women, heightening concerns about the safety of women in Kenya.

Shaffie Weru's dismissal stemmed from his on-air comments advising women to be cautious during initial encounters with unfamiliar men.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shaffie Weru slams Radio Africa management for mishandling his termination

His remarks came in the aftermath of a disturbing incident where a woman suffered a sexual assault and was thrown off a building during a first date.

Weru's advice, urging women to play hard to get and avoid risky situations, drew criticism from some who perceived it as disrespectful and promoting gender-based violence.

"I am telling the ladies that they need to play hard to get, you need to stop being too available, you can't be the ladies who receive calls to go drink alcohol 40 kilometers away from home with a stranger.

Are Kenyan ladies too available? Are they too loose? Are they too desperate? That's why they get themselves caught up in such situations," Shaffie said on a live show in 2021.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shaffie Weru makes media comeback with new show

Homeboyz Radio terminated Shaffie Weru's services after a comprehensive review of the controversial remarks. The radio station clarified that the topic under discussion had not been approved or authorised by the management.

The Media Council of Kenya commended the radio station's actions, including public apologies and retractions, in line with their journalism code of conduct.

The termination was viewed as addressing violations related to the use of names and pictures.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks

Despite the initial criticism, netizens took to X and are now rallying behind Shaffie Weru, citing the alarming rise in cases of violence against Kenyan women, including murders in Airbnb accommodations.

Many believe that Weru's warning about women's safety was prescient, considering recent tragic events.

Some comments reflect a sense of regret, with calls for Shaffie's exoneration and acknowledgment that he was unfairly treated.

Here are some of the messages netizens are posting on X

@Michael_Kilama Kenyans just realized Shaffie Weru is a real one. Whenever women are cautioned about going out with strange men and guys they met on social media and how the game has become too easy, feminists fight back. How are you even meeting someone today and going with him to an AirBnB?

@VinTomori8 So sad women are now promoting a tag of 'STOP KILLING WOMEN today'. They had a chance when Shaffie Weru warned them from Homeboyz Radio. He got fired for the remarks.

@RealSakawa In 2021, Shaffie Weru got fired and faced backlash for talking about women's issues that now seem relevant. I don't find anything wrong with what he said. This video makes sense to me now

