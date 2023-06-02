The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Amos Robi

Tanzanian music producer P Funk Majani, who is also Paula Kajala's father, commented on the reality show 'Behind The Gram' which features Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula

The strained relationship between Paula and her father, renowned Tanzanian music producer P Funk Majani, has become increasingly evident.

The tension reached its peak when Majani expressed his disapproval of the reality series 'Behind The Gram,' which follows the lives of Paula and her mother, Frida Kajala.

During a phone interview with a local Tanzanian radio station, Majani voiced his concerns about Kajala negatively exposing their daughter to the world through the reality series.

"They are humiliating that girl. The way she is being exposed is a big issue, and I have repeatedly raised this concern with her mother, but she doesn't take it seriously. She perceives it as fame and is proud of her daughter," he lamented.

READ: Paula Kajala gifts herself multi-million Toyota Vanguard

Majani emphasized that Paula, unlike her mother, is not a celebrity and therefore should not have her life exposed to everyone.

"She is not an artist, not a public figure. Fame comes from her mother, but she should live a normal life," he added.

In addition, Majani disowned Paula, expressing his disappointment that she no longer uses his surname and instead identifies herself as 'Paula Kajala'.

Responding to her father's comments in an episode of 'Behind The Gram,' Paula didn't hold back.

READ: Frida Kajala regrets sharing the same man with daughter Paula

She explained that she has lost respect for her father because of his constant negative remarks about her mother in the media. Paula made it clear that her father's decision to disown her had no impact on her.

"I'm talking about my father. I didn't feel anything because he himself constantly insults my mother in the media," she stated.

The 20-year-old firmly warned her father to stay out of her life, asserting that she is no longer a child he can control as he pleases.

"Actually, you should let me live my life. I am a grown woman now," she firmly responded to her father, Majani.

Since her parent's separation, Paula Kajala has been close to her mother Frida and distant from her father.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
