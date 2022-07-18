RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Frida Kajala spoils daughter with lavish party, huge billboard as she turns 20

Dennis Milimo

Paula used to date Rayvanny but the two are said to have broken up after Kajala rekindled her love with Harmonize

Bongo movie actress Frida Kajala is out here spoiling her daughter Paula Kajala with expensive gifts and pleasant surprises as she turns 20-years-old.

Over the weekend, Kajala threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter – despite being away on duty in Dubai as Harmonize’s manager.

Paula confessed that she thought her birthday was going to be boring basing on the fact that her mother and best friend was away.

Little did she knew, her mother had planned everything before flying out of the country.

“I thought my birthday this year would have been the worst birthday ever 🥹because my mother wasn’t here as I’m used to, spend this special day with her🥹 but guess what ?she made everything planned and I’m so thankful.

“Thank you mama, I love you so much. You made my birthday 🥹😍 Me nakupenda bhna mama pau, Frida Kajala. Thanks to my sisters for being part of this suprise,” Paula Kajala wrote.

Away from the Lavish birthday party, Kajala also erected a huge billboard in Dar es Sallam to celebrate Paula’s 20th birthday.

The billboard was a pleasant birthday surprise to Paula who had no idea of what was going on behind the scenes as far as her birthday celebrations were concerned.

“Mama nakupenda sana am so speechless thanks for making my 20 memorable asante mama 😭❤️mungu akupe maisha marefu yenye furaha Frida Kajala, umeweza bhna. Thank you guys for the surprise,” Paula Kajala reacted after seeing the billboard.

Paula is the daughter to Bongo movie actress Frida Kajala Masanja and music producer P-Funk Majani.

The 20-year-old (Paula) was dating singer and Next Level Music President Rayvanny but the two are rumoured to have gone their separate ways.

Last years, Vanny Boy penned down a sweet message to Paula at time she was turning 19-years-old.

Even these flowers are jealous of your beauty, Happy Birthday Bonnie –Paula Kajala,’ wrote Rayvanny.

Upon seeing the message, Paula replied; “Thank you clyde❤️ I love you”

The two who went public with their relationship on February 14, 2021, after keeping it a secret for sometime.

READ: Rayvanny in Trouble after introducing form 5 student as girlfriend

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

