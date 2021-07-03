PulseUhondoMtaani: Eve Mungai on earning Sh1.5m monthly, Mulamwah flaunts bundles of cash & other stories

Oooh! Yes, the weekend is here, let’s roll:

Mungai Eve reveals she earns over Sh1.5m monthly on YouTube

Kenyan YouTuber Mungai Eve and her boyfriend Director Trevor have revealed that they earn more than Sh1.5 million every month.

In a candid interview, the two disclosed that the channel which has more than 140,000 subscribers was her boyfriend’s brainchild.

At the time they were creating the channel, Eve was not familiar with the social media ecosystem but was ready to learn how to become a YouTuber.

The first-ever cheque they got from the video platform was worth Sh100,000 but took time to access the money due to security protocols.

The more views you get the more the revenue increases. What I get this month may not be the same amount next month,” she said.

“The reason we make money from YouTube is that our previous videos are still being watched,” Director Trevor added.

The two had already started monetizing their content within a week of creating it.

A spot check by Pulse Live showed that the Mungai Eve channel had achieved close to 18 million views since January 2020.

Mulamwah’s advice to young Kenyans as he buys his first piece of land

Comedian Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian David Oyando popularly known as Mulamwah challenged his peers to priorities’ saving the little money they get, at a time he was going to purchase his first piece of land.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the funnyman said that he wants to use his story to inspire and challenge other young people to keep on doing what they do best no matter the circumstances.

Holding bundles of Cash, a happy Mulamwah thanked his fans for always supporting his hustle and encouraging him to keep going.

Thank You

"Today I want to Inspire someone; Leo am going to buy my first piece of land from Comdy. We I started hakuna mtu alikuwa anabelieve, watu watakutusi lakini to listen to people just set your mind right and go for it. Don’t listen to what people are saying, don’t compete with anybody, move with you pace. The little money you get; save and invest coz you don’t know when you will get money next… so don’t waste the money, wacha na Raha hasizaidii just invest."

"Likes Huisha, Views huisha na mtu mwingine pia atakuja atesee kukuliko so when you are there invest. Mimi naenda kununua ka shamba kadogo then nirudi Online kutafuta Mabati na Simiti alafu nijenge. So thank you for all who have been supporting…let’s keep hustling as Youths and not depend on government ama Wazee jitume kabisa Itaweza. And those who did not believe, its time you do” said Mulamwah.

Currently, Mulamwah is among comedians who have invested wisely their hard earned Money as he also owns 10 motorbikes.

Renowned Publicist Nonsizi Agnes Makes TV Comeback via Kameme TV

Renowned Publicist Nonsizi Agnes Pulse Live Kenya

Renowned Kenyan Entertainment Publicist and Media Personality Nonsizi Agnes made a TV comeback Via Kameme TV, where she will be sitting in for Wangeci who is on Maternity Leave for the next three months.

In an Exclusive conversation with Pulse Live, Nonsizi noted that she has not be on air full time since parting ways with MT. Kenya TV in early 2019.

The TV girl will be hosting the Kameme TV breakfast show dubbed #Ríkíratha alongside Maina Kihumo, 6am to 10am (Monday to Friday).

“I am standing in for Wangeci, she is on maternity leave for 3 months. I exited MT Kenya early 2019 apart from the Citizen stints I have been doing since January 2021 I have not been on air full time since then” Nonsizi Agnes told this writer.

In a separate social media post, Nonsizi said that she was happy to be back at Kameme, where her TV journey started.

“It is an honor and my pleasure to stand in for Wangechi for Ríkíratha on

@KamemeTvKenya My TV journey began here and it feels good to be back. Join us, Kihumo, and I every morning from 6 am to 10 am for engaging conversations on various topics” shared the media personality.

Nitakufinya- DJ Mo tells Willy Paul over attacks on his wife Size 8

Willy Paul , Size 8 and DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

Gospel Disk Jockey Samuel Muraya aka DJ Mo has come to the defense of his wife Linet Munyali alias Size 8 after singer Willy Paul opted to attack her in public.

On Wednesday, Pozze took to social media to announce that singer Size 8 unfollowed and blocked him on Instagram, yet she is a gospel artiste who should be preaching forgiveness.

He went on to say that since being blocked, Size 8 doesn’t even pick his phone calls anymore.

“SIZE 8, YOU BLOCKED ME ON INSTAGRAM JUST LIKE THAT. 4YRS NOW. IS THAT WHAT GOD'S PEOPLE DO?? SURELY NI GOSPEL GANI HII??? ATA SIMU ZANGU HAUSHIKI. THOUGHT TULIKUA BROTHER NA SISTER. ANYWAY THANKS ALOT WOMAN OF GOD. REMEMBER, NO ONE IS PERFECT!” wrote Willy Paul.

The allegations got DJ Mo’s attention, who opted to defend his wife using the famous phrase #Nitakufinya.

“Nitakufinya… Niko na kazi -

You know me well , you know what am capable of doing … Nitakufinya last warning ⚠️” reads DJ’s comment on Willy Paul’s post.

In a quick rejoinder Willy Paul said that; “Sasa huyu mtu tunaulizana nini? Kama mbaya mbaya, ukweli usemwe tu. Mambo yangu na Size 8 wachana nayo. Wewe ambia serekali ikupatie kazi!! 😠😡🤬”.

However, Netizens were quick to dismiss the Willy Paul- Size 8 fallout, stating that Pozze was making the claims just to create attention before they dropped a collabo. Many believe that Willy and Size 8 have another song in store and he (Willy) is doing the clout chasing before the song is released.

Previously Willy Paul has worked on a number of song with Size 8; among them Tam Tam Remix, Tiga Wana and Sijafika.

Busta Rhymes Crowns Diamond African Michael Jackson, links up in Studio

Busta Rhymes Crowns Diamond African Michael Jackson, links up in Studio (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

WCB President Diamond Platnumz is currently in the US, rubbing shoulders with A-list artistes and legends who ruled the music scenes for years.

On Wednesday, the Legendary Busta Rhymes, termed Platnumz as the African ‘Michael Jackson’ at a time they had linked up for a studio session at a recording studio owned by producer Swizz Beatz of the famous Ruff Ryders'

"Let me Zoom in to the Michael Jackson, African One, Diamond Platnumz lets be clear, he is danger for real”

“THIS SHIT DONE WENT FROM VOLTRON TO THE AVENGERS, TRANSFORMERS & XMEN IN 1

@therealswizzz @otgenasis @spliffstar_mrlewis @diamondplatnumz @neekbucks @hitmaka Stay tuned FUCKA’S!!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶” wrote Busta Rhyme in a video with Diamond Platnumz.

The WCB CEO is in the United States, after gracing the BET Awards gala that went down on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host.

This will be the second time, Chibu Dangote will be working with Swizz Beatz, basing on that fact that he was featured in Alicia Keys Album “ALICIA” on a song dubbed Wasted Energy.

Rev Natasha issues statement after alleged friend links her to cultism

Rev. Lucy Natasha Pulse Live Kenya

City preacher Rev Lucy Natasha issued a statement distancing herself and church from allegations she was promoting cultism.

A statement shared on her social media platforms, said that the allegations made by one Martha Mwihaki Hinga who claimed to be a friend of Reverend Natasha were false.

“As a ministry that is very active in preaching through various social media platforms, we seek to unequivocally dissociate ourselves with a malicious story tarnishing the reputation of our leader Rev Natasha and the ministry we are doing,” the statement read.

The reverend added that the Facebook account which has been sharing the allegations is a pseudo account.

“We wish to categorically state that we are a ministry committed to maintaining Biblical standards both in Theology and Practice. We are above board and deal with all attendees, members, and the public with utmost respect and integrity,” Natasha added.

Cult allegations

Natasha argued that the rumours claimed she met Mwihaki in 2014 but the Empowerment Christian Church was established in 2017.

Mwihaki had alleged that she found cult paraphernalia in the reverend's grand office at the church.

She added that she witnessed Natasha vanish into thin air and the mysterious appearance of her mother in the office.

“Rev was then back and we were now the three of us, myself Lucy and her mother. There were only two seats, so Rev was on her feet with an IPad,” Mwihaki claimed.

Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo loses son 3 days after being born

Nick Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Radio Presenter and Voice Over artist Nick Odhiambo is in mourning following the untimely death of his son who was born on June 25th 2021.

In a tweet, a sad Odhiambo said that he was still celebrating his new born son only to turn out that he passed way three days after being born.

“What a short lived joy!

Born Friday 25th June- 28th June 2021...been celebrating you and giving mom space to heal

Then am told you were buried yesterday...and just seen your new home! #RiPSoN

I have cried my eyes out asking why? Lil'Kyeon” wrote Nick Odhiambo.

On 25th, 2021 the former Radio Maisha was overjoyed to be a father again, little did he know he could be grieving in three days’ time.

“Best gift ever....nice to meet you son.! My mini me.....I am Soo overjoyed…,” wrote Nick.

Sad Loss of his Unborn baby

In January 2019, a grieving Odhiambo shared that he had unfortunately lost his unborn baby via his social media pages, expressing how he was yearning to have the baby.

“The countdown to your birthday cut short.... Sometimes life just throws you a curve ball !!!..but it is what it is..lil' J'lani R.I.P.. My son didn't make it to see this beautiful world ...” reads Nick Odhiambo’s post.

Jalang'o celebrates new YouTube milestone

Pulse Live Kenya

Kiss 100 presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o joined an exclusive club of the most influential content creators in Kenya.

Jalas took to social media to celebrate hitting the 400,000 subscribers milestone, joining the race to half a million.

“We did it! 400k subscribers!! Thank You!” he posted on Instagram.

Jalango is said to be earning millions from his YouTube show through video ads and direct campaigns from a host of companies.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that so far Jalang’o has garnered 34,419,100 views and counting on his channel.

While more subscribers doesn’t automatically result in more money, subscribers are an indication of the authority of a channel.

Views prove that the channel is popular but subscribers prove that the popularity is not incidental.

The most followed content creators include, Churchill Show, Henry Desagu, Eric Omondi, Njugush, Wa Jesus Family and Jalang’o.

Omosh finally apologizes to Kenyans, promises to never beg again

Actor Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh apologized to Kenyans, promising to never beg again.

In an Interview, with Hiram Maina, Omosh said that he never expected that his sentiments will anger Kenyans.

I'm Sorry

“Mimi mwenye nilikuja kujiuliza surely what did I do…ushawahi fanya kitu mpaka wewe mwenyewe unajichukia...Unafanaya kitu alafu you start wishing you never did it.

Reason being, umeudhi watu..mimi sikuwa najua wakenya wataudhika hivo..nilikuwa najua watachukulia huyu ni ule Omosh Joker, Kitu kama hiyo.

But One thing kwani nini walichukulia serious is because they gave me their money. They fought for my upcoming again. Kenyans please, I know you are forgiving, I’m just your brother please forgive me, please Naomba tu, am so sorry, you will never here of that again. You will never hear that from me again. But when you hear from me it will be entertainment” Omosh said.

TV Girl Tracy Wanjiru Quits NTV after 5 years

Martin Kimathi and Tracy Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Tracy Wanjiru parted ways with Nation Media Group owned TV station NTV after 5 years.

Ms Wanjiru made the announcement at a time she was hosting her last show on Teen Republik alongside Martin Kimathi (Co-host).

In a lengthy, Instagram post, Wanjiru also expressed gratitude towards the NTV Management for the opportunity to work for the station for the past 5 years. Tracy also thanked her NTV viewers and fans for always keeping her company for the 5 years she was living her dream of being on TV.

5 Years

“I interviewed so many Kenyan celebrities who I can now call friends, celebrated artists from all over the world, hosted events not only here but in other countries in the continent and I could keep going on and on but this is just to appreciate @ntvkenya and the entire #teenrepublikntv team for giving me an opportunity and for the learning experience. For the past 5 years I was literally living my dream. Things I only wished for when I was younger I experienced and did. I was fresh from high school and now half way through my 20’s I have gained so much experience I couldn’t be more grateful! Thank you to everyone who supported me and the show. Here’s to the next chapter of my life 🥂🎊” reads part of Tracey Wanjiru’s post.

Singer Juma Jux Acquires Brand New Mercedes Benz,names it Huddah

Singer Juma Jux Acquires Brand New Mercedes Benz, names it Huddah (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux is on a mission to expand his parking lot after acquiring a brand new Mercedes Benz named Huddah.

On Monday, the Sio Mbaya hit maker shared videos and photos, documenting the arrival of his new Germany Machine that was delivered straight to his compound.

An excited Juma noted that he is happy that he can afford another car for his day to day movements around the city.

“Finally…New family member i call her “HUDDAH” #MyLife video link in my bio #AfricanBoy” shared Juma Jux.

Before the arrival of the Mercedes Benz, Jux has been cruising around in a BMW.

Jux has named his car Huddah months after he was rumoured to be dating the Kenyan socialite Ms Huddah Monroe.

Exposed: The surgery Wema Sepetu underwent to lose Weight

Here is why Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu wants people to stop meddling with her life Pulse Live Kenya

Bongo Movie actress Wema Sepetu has been exposed for living a lie over her tremendous weight loss journey that raised eyebrows among her fans and followers.

On June 23rd, 2021 a Kenyan Company identified as Viva Serenity put up a video documenting Wema Sepetu’s weight loss journey, with a revelation that she underwent a mini gastric bypass surgery back in 2018, after signing up with them as a Brand Ambassador.

In the YouTube video, the Kenyan company explains that's they footed all bills related to Wema’s Mini Gastric Bypass surgery.

Earlier on, Wema Sepetu had told her fans that she used pills from China to lose weight.

"Like many, Wema Sepetu struggled with obesity for a while. It is until she met Viva Serenity that she finally found a solution. She signed a brand ambassadorship agreement and began her weight loss journey by setting in place a plan to undergo the Mini Gastric Bypass surgery.

Viva Serenity, a renowned medical tourism company, facilitated her travel and surgery, from her flight bookings and transfers, passport and visa processing, the weight loss surgery, and post-treatment care. All medical and travel expenses were fully paid for by Viva Serenity” reads a description on the YouTube Video.

In the video, Wema underwent the mini surgery at a time she was weighing 106Kg, confessing that she never saw her herself weigh over 80Kg.

In 2019, Wema Sepetu said that she was using slimming pills from China in her quest to lose weight and was happy with the results.