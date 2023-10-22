PulseUhondoMtaani: Malik Lemuel's Sh5M income, Passaris birthday photo & more stories

Kenyan musician Bahati made a heartwarming gesture by officially paying the dowry for his wife, Diana Marua, after seven years of marriage.

This move not only signifies a significant milestone in their relationship but also receives blessings from Diana's family.

Bahati took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans and followers, expressing his excitement about formalising their union just ahead of their official anniversary date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's love story has been a subject of public interest, and this surprise dowry payment added another touching chapter to their journey.

Diana pledged to follow the Bible's command to love and respect Bahati for all the days of her life. Her response echoed the strong bond and love between the two.

Kipchoge wins Sh7.9M award & reacts to Kevin Kiptum smashing his world record

Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was awarded the prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award for 2023 and also spoke about Kevin Kiptum who recently smashed his previous world record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award ceremony took place on Friday, October 20, in Oviedo, Spain and was presided over by Spain’s Royal Family.

Awardees of the annual Princess of Asturias Award each get $53,000 (Sh7.9 million), a sculpture expressly created for the awards as well as a certificate.

Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was awarded the prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award for 2023 on October 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to the media in Spain, Kipchoge gave his opinion about Kelvin Kiptum, who set a new world record of 2:00:35 in the Chicago marathon.

Kipchoge said he was happy for Kiptum’s achievement, and it did not come as a surprise to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legend marathoner had been facing pressure to comment about the 23-year-old’s performance in the Chicago marathon.

"I was not surprised about [Kiptum] breaking the world record,” Kipchoge said.

“I was happy to see the record being broken…I am looking forward to seeing records being broken because I have shown them the way,” he added.

Charlene Ruto's bought TGB Blade 600 worth Sh1.3 million to use on her farms

Charlene Ruto took her farming experience to a whole new level by acquiring a high-end quad bike for running errands on her farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

While quad bikes are often associated with high-end resorts and recreational centers for fun and racing, Charlene's choice highlights their practicality in agricultural settings.

Charlene Ruto's quad bike is a TGB Blade 600, which is priced at Sh1.3 million. However, there are other TGB models that can go for as high as Sh2 million.

Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa welcomes new suitors for her daughter

Taarab singer Khadija Kopa, the renowned mother of popular songbird Zuchu, addressed the persistent rumors regarding her daughter's relationship with award-winning singer Diamond Platnumz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Wasafi Media, Khadija clarified that Diamond Platnumz hasn't fulfilled the necessary cultural steps to be officially considered Zuchu's husband.

Khadija emphasised that according to their cultural tradition, a person is officially recognised as being in a relationship with a woman only after adhering to certain customs, particularly the payment of dowry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite much speculation and media attention regarding the relationship between Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz, Khadija clarified that the exact nature of their relationship remains unknown to her.

She encouraged inquirers to ask Zuchu directly, asserting that she, as a mother, is not privy to their relationship dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee stands by her youngest daughter Fancy Makadia amid pregnancy rumours

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee showed unwavering support for her youngest daughter, Fancy Makadia amidst pregnancy rumours.

The whispers grew louder, prompting Fancy to take to social media to set the record straight.

The dancer who is based in France categorically denied the rumors, stating that she was not pregnant and had never been expectant. She went on to emphasise that there was no child she had left with a nanny.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Fancy's post garnered attention not only from her followers but also from her ever-supportive mother, Akothee.

Known for her strong-willed personality and devotion to her family, the mother of five took the opportunity to encourage her daughter and express her views on the matter.

She reassured her daughter that there was nothing wrong with having children and advised Fancy not to let societal pressures dictate her choices.

Esther Passaris breaks internet with exquisite photo for her 59th birthday, fans react

Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Muthoni Passaris, celebrated her 59th birthday and expressed that she was happy with the turns her life has taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she marked this significant milestone, Esther shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude for the tapestry of her life.

One of the most inspiring aspects of Esther's birthday message was her acknowledgment of self-love.

Pulse Live Kenya

She cherished being comfortable in her own skin and loving every part of herself.

However, the world of social media is not always a haven of positivity. Esther Passaris experienced mixed reactions to her birthday post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some individuals criticised her choice of photo, deeming it inappropriate for a woman of her age.

TikTok suspends account of viral Kenyan lady who locked 'Kanjo' in her car

On Thursday, a video of Gloria Ntazola confronting a city county official (Kanjo) who entered her vehicle without permission went viral.

In the video, she passionately criticised the official for not seeking her consent before entering her vehicle, a charge he seemingly ignored.

On October 19,

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Ntazola revealed that the TikTok account she used to share the viral video had been suspended due to the incident.

"Hi guys, so wametoa account yangu, Sina account yangu ya TikTok tena because of that kanjo incident. That's okay but that guy entered my car forcefully without my permission. I was just trying to park my car," Ntazola said.

Despite losing her account, she stated that she had at least raised awareness about the actions of city council officials and what they often do to people out there.

Machachari's Malik Lemuel, from 2-year-old voiceover talent to star earning six-figure salary

ADVERTISEMENT

Malik Lemmy is a Kenyan actor known for his role as Govi in the popular TV drama 'Machachari.'

He gained fame through his portrayal of Govi and has made appearances in several blockbuster series, including 'Makutano Junction,' 'Pepeta,' and 'Kutu.'

Malik's acting career began in 2002 when he was just two years old, and he has since featured in various local series and films. He has also experienced his share of relationships and heartbreaks.

Pulse Live Kenya

Malik appreciates the growth and evolution of Kenya's acting industry over the years and believes that those who understand their brand and set their priorities can earn well. In a year, he can earn up to Sh5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Nyamu quit modelling to concentrate on studying law after her dad's intervention

Karen Nyamu, a nominated UDA Senator in Kenya, was scouted for the Miss Kenya beauty contest while studying law due to her physical attributes.

Despite enrolling in modeling lessons, her father intervened and presented her with a choice between continuing her law studies or pursuing modeling.

She chose to prioritize her law studies, ending her modeling aspirations.

Nyamu is a practicing advocate of the High Court and an alumna of the University of Nairobi, where she pursued her studies in law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She entered politics in 2013, and vied for the position of Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi County.

Later ran for the position of Woman Representative for Nairobi County in 2017 under the Jubilee Party.