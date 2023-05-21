Sauti Sol announce taking indefinite break, Akothee goes after Andrew Kibe & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee has also acted on Andrew Kibe's unending attack on her in a legal action pursuit.

Africa’s sensational musical powerhouse, Sauti Sol has announced its final performance as a group and an indefinite hiatus from group projects.

The band will take a break from group projects after their oncoming world tour with a final performance for their home fans on December 16, 2023.

In a statement released on May 20, 2023, Sauti Sol explained that the upcoming tour which will see the band tour US, Europe and Canada.

"The upcoming tour across the US, Europe and Canada, is a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the magic of Sauti Sol one last time before the band takes a break from group projects for a while," read the statement.

The statement added that the hiatus only marks the end of a specific chapter, noting that the band members remain close friends and business partners and will continue to explore other avenues as well as personal projects.

"With the indefinite hiatus marks the end of a specific chapter. As close friends and business partners the band members are eager to explore fresh, creative avenues and embark on personal endeavours," added the statement.

The award-winning band promised to sign off in style when they take to the stage for their final act, without forgetting to give their Kenyan fans a befitting farewell before the hiatus.

“Each performance will be infused with a sense of deep love and gratitude, as the ensemble delivers their timeless hits and fan favourites that have left an indelible mark on our collective memories.

"Sauti Sol will also be gracing the stage for two landmark performances alongside Boys II Men (On 10 and 11 June 2023…Sauti Sol’s encore performance will take place at the third annual Sol Fest in Nairobi, on December 16, 2023,” added the statement.

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Akothee has taken a serious stand against individuals who attempt to clout chase using her name.

In a recent development revealed by content creator Andrew Kibe, Akothee sent him a letter expressing her concerns about the unauthorized use of her brand name and content on his social media platforms.

Kibe went ahead to show his fans the whole content of the letter which cautioned him against using brand Akothee.

"Unauthorized use of our clients brand name and or content on your social media platforms our client Esther Akoth'. We have instructions to act for our named client which we do hereby address you hereunder," reads part of the letter.

Kibe, known for his controversial statements and online presence received the lawyer's letter and expressed his surprise at the seriousness of the matter.

Through a video posted on his YouTube on Friday, he questioned the authenticity of the letter, suggesting that Akothee might not have chosen the right lawyers for the job.

The letter highlighted that Kibe had been uploading Akothee's photos and tagging her without her authorization.

"It has come to our attention that vide the social media platforms but not limited to your youtube channel and Instagram you have been uploading our client's photos and tagging her without her authorization," reads the letter.

It further mentioned the use of offensive and degrading language against her, which aimed to not only harm her character but also cause distress to her family members.

The legal notice demanded that Kibe immediately cease uploading Akothee's content and refrain from using derogatory language towards her.

This clash between the two celebrities has been ongoing for months, with heated exchanges taking place on social media platforms.

Sh4M beef between Bahati & 'Adhiambo' video vixen takes new twist

'Adhiambo' video vixen Brenda Otieno now demands 20 percent of what the song has earned.

Speaking to Youtuber Nicholas Kioko on Thursday, Brenda expressed that due to Bahati's failure to acknowledge her plea within the designated time frame, she would now seek a higher financial settlement.

"Because you've taken too long, you've disrespected me and taken me for granted... i demand 20 percent of what that video has brought out as at now.

"Or else i demand for my video to be removed from that song. I don't want to associate myself with that video if am not going to be paid. Those are my rules and that is my stand," Brenda said.

Brenda Otieno took to her TikTok platform on wednesday to express her frustration, stating that she has been waiting for over a year to receive payment from the Bahati for appearing in his music video.

"I'm tired of being quiet. Somebody tell Bahati that I have given him 24 hours to pay me. If he doesn't pay me for being a video vixen in Adhiambo song, I'm going to sue him because there is a law. He is taking advantage because I am a woman. The video has 22m views.

He has never paid me up to date. If he doesn't reach out within 24 hours and tell me when he would offer the payment, then I'll include my lawyer in this. I'm not going to step down this time," Brenda said.

She gave him a maximum of 24 hours to get back to her on how they would handle the issue.

In response however, Bahati seemed unaware of the whole situation and did not provide a clear indication of whether he will pay her or address the issue.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 'Wa Nani' hit maker acknowledged the popular hit song "Adhiambo" and mentioned that it was released a year ago, featuring artists such as Jaguar and Babu Owino.

However, he made no direct reference to Brenda Otieno's claims or the payment issue.

"Hii Ngoma imefanya Nini? So Many tags? Adhiambo 22 million Youtube views and counting," Bahati wrote.

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz

Kenyan actor, writer, and producer Abel Mutua has acquired a new Land Rover Discovery 4 after bidding farewell to his cherished Mercedes Benz E250 after five years of ownership.

The multi-talented entertainer, known for creative works on TV and digital platforms, celebrated this new toy with his friends Timothy Kimani alias Njugush and Eddie Butita.

While picking his new car, Mutua claimed that his new ride was much better than Njugush's Toyota Prado.

"Timothy Kimani Ndegwa do not talk to me. In case to need to say something write an email and we will respond in three to five business days. Kimani it is over for you," Abel teased.

Abel Mutua in his new Land Rover Discovery Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier, Mutua took to social media to announce that he was disposing of his Benz and posted a heartfelt message accompanied by a video of the beloved car being loaded onto a truck.

In the caption, he expressed gratitude for the unforgettable memories and experiences he had with the vehicle throughout the years.

He had nicknamed the vehicle Miss GT (God's Time).

“And after five beautiful years, it’s time to say goodbye. This one was truly one of the best we’ve ever had. It really does feel some type of way but, you know, Change is inevitable.

“I pray Miss GT finds a beautiful home coz she damn well deserves it. Haya… Mlisema stage ya Kiambu ilihama pale Park Road ama nirisk tu?” Abel captioned.

Joyce Maina's 10-year-old advert goes viral again, explains the making of the video

Kenyan actress Joyce Maina has been compelled to address an advertisement video that resurfaced online on TikTok, gaining significant attention in the process.

The advert, which advocated for abstinence and targeted high school students, was aired on television screens in 2012. However, it has now found new life on a different platform.

Joyce found herself unexpectedly featured in the video and had to explain that she had no idea what her future would hold a decade later.

Joyce, a former 'Chat Spot' presenter on Switch TV, began her narration by stating that a friend had urged her to try her luck in securing a role in the advert. However, she was initially reluctant and not interested in pursuing it.

At the time of shooting the ad, Joyce Maina had recently finished her high school studies and initially had no intention of appearing on screen.

It was only after the third request that she finally agreed to audition, hoping to test her luck.

Joyce recollected that the casting directors were specifically seeking young-looking ladies, possibly around the age of 15 or 16.

Due to her petite physique, she appeared younger and the advert directors had no option but to give her a chance to see what she was capable of.

"When I walked into the room, I locked eyes with a mzungu who was the director and he stared at me and I wondered if I was in the wrong place. He ordered I be given a school uniform and I went and did the screen test. The rest is history!" Joyce explained.

With a cheerful tone, Joyce continued to express that it has been nearly 10 years since she shot the commercial.

Reflecting on that time, she acknowledged that even then, while filming the commercial, she understood that she was meant to follow that path after interacting with cameras.

Anapenda madem wako na pesa - Netizens caution Jovial over new boyfriend

Kenyan musician Juliet Miriam Ayub, popularly known as Jovial, has recently made headlines by introducing her new boyfriend to the public.

Known for keeping her love life away from the prying eyes of the media, Jovial surprised her fans by sharing videos of herself and her new man on social media.

In these Monday Instagram videos, the 'Mi Amore' hitmaker and her new man can be seen enjoying quality time together while on vacation.

The couple is seen creating beautiful memories, with Jovial capturing their special moments on camera.

One particular video shows the man identified as Mike, planting affectionate kisses on Jovial's cheek and neck as he embraces her warmly.

Jovial's radiant smile throughout the video is a testament to the happiness she has found in her new relationship.

Jovial expressed her gratitude for the love and happiness she has found with Mike.

In one post, she wrote, "Whatever good that is happening in your life you DESERVE IT! That is the Lord's doing..." Accompanying her words were a love emoji and a blushing face, reflecting her joy and contentment.

However, sharp-eyed netizens were quick to recognize Mike as someone they had seen before.

According to social media detectives, Mike is the ex-boyfriend of Lydia, one of the hosts of the popular social podcast, The Messy In Between (TMI).

The revelation of this connection added an unexpected twist to Jovial's new relationship, drawing even more attention to her personal life.Some of the netizens went as far as advising her to be careful in her new relationship.

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Renowned Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed, who made history in 2019 by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, is preparing for another remarkable feat.

This time, she aims to surpass the record set by Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci in August.

Based in Mombasa, Chef Maliha cooked non-stop for an impressive 75 hours at the Kenya Bay Beach Resort on August 18, 2019, securing her place in culinary history.

With a list of 400 recipes encompassing both local and international cuisines, she demonstrated her skill and passion for the culinary arts, all in pursuit of a coveted spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Chef Maliha revealed that she had submitted an application in December 2022 to attempt to break the record in 2023.

In an email notification, she was informed that the challenge would take place in August. The determined chef is set to attempt two records: the Longest Cooking by an Individual Marathon and the Home Kitchen Cooking Marathon, both scheduled for August 11 and November 11.

To prepare for the cooking marathon, Chef Maliha has planned a rigorous training schedule spanning May, June, and July.

She humbly requested support from fellow Kenyans in the form of encouragement and donations to aid her training process.

While eagerly pursuing her own record-breaking goals, Chef Maliha also took the opportunity to congratulate Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci, who recently shattered the previous record by cooking for an astounding 100 hours.

The previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes had been held by Indian chef Lata Tondon.