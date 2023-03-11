European Parliament awards Tanasha, Vinnie shares tough celeb life & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kenyan artist Tanasha Donna was recognized by the European Parliament and the representation of the German state of Hesse for her leadership on International Women's Day.

Besides the Tanasha story, here are other top entertainment stories that made the news this week:

Tanasha Donna receives recognition from European Parliament

Kenyan singer, Tanasha Donna, was awarded the European International Women’s Leadership Award by the European Parliament and the representation of the German state of Hesse.

The talented artist was awarded alongside the First Lady of Haiti together with seven other women from across the globe who have broken traditional barriers to excel in their different fields.

Tanasha was recognized due to her breakthrough in music, film and business.

Tanasha took to her Instagram, to celebrate the achievement which she dedicated to all female leaders and women who are inspiring their respective communities.

"ALHAMDULILLAH. I am beyond humbled & honored to be recognized by European Parliament & representation of German state of Hesse, & to have won the European International Women’s Leadership Award. A huge Congratulations to all the amazing women who won as well," Tanasha said.

Tanasha Donna further used the platform to send her message celebrating women as the world marked International Women's Day.

"To all the hard & smart working women, to all the mothers, daughters, sisters & nurturers, who have or have had a positive influence in today’s world. This is for us. ~ Happy International Women’s Day!" she added.

The dark side of fame - Vinnie Baite speaks on celebrity extortion

Comedian and YouTuber Vinnie Baite has opened up about the dark side of fame that he experienced after he broke into the entertainment industry.

Baite revealed on the Iko Nini podcast that there was a time in his life when people assumed that he had a lot of money, yet he was just struggling to make a living like anyone else.

"I used to live in Kawangware, in a place called Mlango Soko, after completing my university studies. People used to disturb me, and that's why I relocated to another place.

"People already knew where I stayed, and they used to wait for me outside my house. Some would ask for money, while others wanted to take photos with me," Vinnie Baite said.

He added that he used to wonder what was going on and that's when he decided to look for a new place to stay.

Comedian Vinnie also recalled how a random person once asked him for a lot of money to settle a hospital bill, yet he had not paid his own rent.

"A guy once approached me in Kawangware and asked for Sh160K to pay for his kid's surgery, yet I had not settled my own rent. I was just famous. I always get messages from people asking for money.

"There was even a time when I received a message from a lady asking for Sh50K to help a pregnant lady who wanted to relocate to Nairobi," Baite said.

Vinnie added that people don't understand that celebrities are just normal human beings leading normal lives like anyone else.

Maureen Waititu joins list of Kenyan celebs using advanced gastric balloon technology

Maureen Waititu, a Kenyan content creator and mother of two, recently opened up about her weight loss journey with her fans.

In an emotional Instagram post on February 10, she revealed she had lost 22Kgs in just four months through a non-invasive weight-loss procedure called Intragastrical balloon placement.

According to Waititu, her body has been through a lot in recent years, and she has struggled to maintain a healthy weight despite her efforts to stay fit and active.

She had also been dealing with severe depression and anxiety, often leading her to seek comfort in food.

"I did everything I could to stay fit and healthy, but no matter how often I worked out or how little I ate, I kept piling on the kilos.

"My asthma got so bad, my back hurt, and my ankles couldn't support me, making me sedentary most of the time and consequently gaining more weight," Waititu wrote.

In addition to her health struggles, Waititu says that she faced criticism from others about her body, making her feel worse about herself.

Despite her challenges, however, Waititu decided to take control of her health and seek a solution.

She underwent intragastrical balloon placement, which involves placing a saline-filled silicone balloon in the stomach to limit food intake and make the patient feel fuller faster.

Waititu emphasized that this procedure was not a shortcut to weight loss and required sacrifice and discipline to achieve results. She also acknowledged that she still had a long way to go in improving her nutrition and exercise habits.

Kristoff finally reveals reasons behind long break in music

Singer Kristoff, who recently returned to Kenya after spending some time in the United States of America, has revealed the reason behind his musical break.

Speaking to Oga Obinna and Sheila Kwamboka on Kiss FM, Kristoff explained that he took a break from the industry to collect energy from different places and to adjust to the changing landscape of the music industry, which was being taken over by the social media generation.

"I saw the game was changing and also I'm from a different generation. The social media generation was now taking over and I realised things have to be done differently. Plus I needed space to go and collect energy from different places so that you come back with good vibes," Kristoff said.

When asked about his hit song 'Dundaing' Kristoff revealed that it was originally his song but he agreed to give ownership to King Kaka, who was dropping an album in December 2018. Kristoff, together with Magix Enga, decided to put the song on the album.

He couldn't predict the massive success of the song, which has now garnered over 5.7 million views on YouTube.

Jimal RohoSafi welcomes 1st baby with Wangari amid wrangles with Amira

Businessman Jimal RohoSafi and his girlfriend Michelle Wangari announced the birth of their first child together through an Instagram post.

Jimal first uploaded three photos of himself, Wangari, and their baby before indicating that he is a first-time dad to a baby girl.

"I have many flaws to be perfect but have too many blessings to be ungrateful," Jimal captioned the photos.

Wangari, through her Instagram page, introduced the name of their newborn angel and stated that she is content with everything that has happened. The baby's name is Amal J Ibrahim.

Jimal broke up with his ex-wife Amira in 2021, and he had said at the time that it would take him three years to fall in love again only for him to start dating the following year.

Inside Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo's spectacular gender reveal party [Videos]

Vera Sidika and singer Brown Mauzo held a lavish gender reveal party at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi with the couple expecting their second child together.

Vera first started by sharing a video of her, Brown Mauzo, and their baby Asia boarding a limousine with a caption that stated clearly that they were headed for the gender reveal party.

"En route to our royal gender reveal party. Is it a boy or a girl? Get to find out the gender of our second one with us. I can’t wait omg," captioned Vera.

Vera could be seen taking a glass of champagne alongside her husband as baby Asia looked on, probably wondering what was going on.

Vera then posted the venue of the party inviting her guests by assuring them that the party was going to be elegant and classy.

What followed next was a video of Mauzo singing to Vera while carrying baby Asia. There were other instrumentalists who tuned in to Mauzo's lyrics as he celebrated the big day with his family.

Vera indicated in the video that she loves her family so much and that she was curious to know the gender of her unborn baby.

WATCH: Disabled man overwhelmed by David Moya's thoughtful gift

TikTok star David Moya has once again shown his generosity by helping an amputated man in need.

Moya's foundation donated new crutches to the man after Moya shared his story on his social media accounts.

The amputated man has been struggling to make ends meet after his wife passed away, leaving him to care for their children alone. Despite his condition, he has been trying to support his family by selling rare chickens.

Moya's post on social media caught the attention of many, and his foundation stepped in to provide the amputee with the much-needed crutches.

"We @moya.foundation revisited this guy again to gift him new crutches. He is still facing challenges here and there after his wife passed away. He was left with no option but to take care of his kids, which hasn't been an easy journey for him since he struggles with his condition," Moya said.

Moya's call for further support has received a positive response, with well-wishers stepping in to provide financial assistance to the amputee. Moya's foundation is further looking to reach more underprivileged members of the community.

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

Kiss FM presenter Kwambox has spoken about the much-hyped Shoke Shoke concert that saw Nigerian artist Ayra Starr perform in Kenya for the first time.

The concert happened on March 4th, and Kwambox thinks that Ayra Starr should have given her fans more time while on stage.

According to Kwambox, the Shoke Shoke concert was rushed and the main act, Ayra Starr, failed to perform for an hour despite being an international artist.

"I went to the concert on Saturday. It was a good vibe but it was the most rushed performance I have ever seen.

"I'm now thinking that if an artist can't perform for three hours and they are international, then they can't be the main act," said Kwambox.

Oga Obinna who hosts the Morning Kiss Show alongside Kwambox countered her by stating that she was comparing an upcoming artist with veterans which is not okay.

Obinna added that Kenyans love celebrating one thing and that is why they can invite an artist to perform one song four times before introducing Kenyan artists on the stage.

"Kenyans celebrate one thing at a time. You will be called to perform in Kenya even if you have one hit song. You will perform your song four times then Khaligraph and the rest will take over," explained Obinna.