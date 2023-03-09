Tanasha Donna receives recognition from European Parliament

The talented artist was awarded alongside the First Lady of Haiti together with seven other women from across the globe who have broken traditional barriers to excel in their different fields.

Tanasha was recognized due to her breakthrough in music, film and business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanasha took to her Instagram, to celebrate the achievement which she dedicated to all female leaders and women who are inspiring their respective communities.

"ALHAMDULILLAH. I am beyond humbled & honored to be recognized by European Parliament & representation of German state of Hesse, & to have won the European International Women’s Leadership Award. A huge Congratulations to all the amazing women who won as well," Tanasha said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She further shared her thoughts on the significance of the award saying, "This is not just my win, but this is for all the female leaders who have a positive influence & impact on today’s society. To all the women, who are not only inspirational but regardless of the challenges & hardships, the hate, trials & tests, we remind ourselves to move with love, calmness, humility, self-awareness, respect, courage, class & integrity. We live to inspire."

Tanasha Donna further used the platform to send her message celebrating women as the world marked International Women's Day.

"To all the hard & smart working women, to all the mothers, daughters, sisters & nurturers, who have or have had a positive influence in today’s world. This is for us. ~ Happy International Women’s Day!" she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is the full list of winners of the European International Women’s Leadership Award :