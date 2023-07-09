Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image, Celebs flock Thread app after launch & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Meanwhile, Jaguar was forced to come to the rescue of singer Jay Melody whose manager was arrested for assault claims.

These and more stories on this week's #PulseUhondoMtaani.,

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

American rapper, Micheal Ray Stevenson alias Tyga has reacted to an image of a matatu bearing his image.

Tyga took to his social media to share the image of the matatu that had his face drawn on the front and rear sides.

“Where n the world is this..and what are they on?!” he said in a Tweet.

From the registration plates, it was easy to tell that the vehicle was a matatu in Kenya.

Kenyans flooded the post with their comments, many trying to guess what route the matatu plies and others explaining that graffiti was part of the matatu culture in Kenya.

A matatu bearing an image of American rapper Tyga Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya's matatu graffiti culture

The matatu culture in Kenya is a unique and vibrant phenomenon that has been growing since the 1960s.

The term matatu refers to privately owned public service vehicles that serve as the primary mode of transportation for many Kenyans.

These PSVs are known for their colourful and intricate graffiti designs, which have become a source of pride for Kenyans.

A matatu bearing an image of American rapper Tyga Pulse Live Kenya

Graffiti artists have been driving this industry by creating unique designs that reflect pop culture, including musicians, footballers, slogans, and sayings.

The matatu culture embraces different types of graffiti, and young people in Kenya are increasingly preferring these pimped-out buses over traditional ones.

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

Tanzanian singer Sharif Said Juma, popularly known as Jay Melody, found himself spending a significant portion of his day at the Kilimani police station on Thursday, July 6.

The incident arose after allegations of his manager assaulting Mombasa-based promoter Golden Boy surfaced.

Golden Boy claimed that Jay's team attacked him following a misunderstanding at a club in Mombasa. Determined to seek justice, he decided to follow them to Nairobi and report the incident to the authorities.

"We had a few misunderstandings with one of my artists from Tanzania who we have been hosting here, his crew attacked me and assaulted me physically and I felt that I had to take legal action," Golden Boy stated.

Mombasa based promoter Golden Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Golden Boy did not delve into further details but expressed his disappointment in Jay's team, describing them as unprofessional.

He emphasized that he was simply doing his job when the attack occurred, and he felt compelled to take legal recourse.

Jay Melody's stay at the Kilimani Police Station lasted a better part of the day until the intervention of artists Jaguar, Brown Mauzo, Gabu of P-Unit and promoter Eric One Wash who rallied together to resolve the matter peacefully securing Jay's manager's release.

Jaguar clarified that Jay Melody was not directly involved in the attack. Instead, it was his manager who was in question.

Tanzanian singer Jay Melody Pulse Live Kenya

"Jay Melody's manager and a promoter called Golden had a scuffle on Saturday during Jay's performance, so Golden reported the matter and that's why the manager was arrested.

"But Sonko and I have intervened, and we have brought them together, and the matter is settled," Jaguar stated.

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

Langata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, opens up about the profound bond he shares with Bongo Flava stars Diamond Platnumz and Ali B.

Speaking with a local media house on Saturday 1, the media personality and politician revealed that their friendship dates back to a time before these artists achieved widespread fame.

Jalango reminisced about the early days when he first encountered Ali B, describing him as a very close friend. He recounted numerous visits to Tanzania, where Ali B warmly hosted him.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Ali B is my very good friend. Anytime I am in Tanzania, he hosts me. Even before everybody got to know who he was, he had already made a significant impact as a DJ," Shared Jalang'o.

Similarly, Jalango spoke fondly about Diamond Platnumz, another Bongo Flava superstar. The pair's first meeting occurred years ago when they were both booked for a gig in Malindi.

Unfortunately, the sponsor failed to fulfil their agreement, leaving Jalango and Diamond stranded.

In a heartwarming display of unity, they decided to travel together to Mombasa using whatever means they could afford. At that time, Diamond was just starting to gain recognition with a few hit songs.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The first time we met with Diamond we had been called for a gig in Malindi... Sponsor akatutoka, mimi na Diamond tukapanda boxi mpaka Mombasa. Alikuwa na ngoma kama mbili tatu wasee walikua wanajua.

"That was many years ago... Alikua na ngoma tatu, hana security or anyone but nilikua naye," he said.

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Rising rapper Stevo Simple Boy has received a significant boost as he has been appointed as an ambassador by the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

Dr Mutua, made this announcement following his meeting with the rapper on July 5 after hearing his tribulation.

Dr Mutua expressed his admiration for Stevo, stating that he has been a fan of the rapper since his days at the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

"Stevo is a talented young man, I remember I heard of him when I was still at the Kenya Film Classification Board and I started liking him then, in fact, there's a time I even sent my personal assistant, and we were to meet," said Mutua.

Mutua was disheartened to learn about the financial difficulties Stevo had been facing, which even resulted in a fallout with his management.

However, Mutua acknowledged that such challenges were not uncommon, particularly in the music industry, where many artists are still struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

"He is a great guy, so when I learned that he was going through ups and downs, which is normal, you know since Covid a lot of musicians have not found their bearing, so we have met and I have even registered him as a member of MCSK," he remarked.

In addition to becoming a member of the society, Stevo Simple Boy has been appointed as a youth ambassador for MCSK, specifically focusing on the campaign against drug abuse.

This opportunity will enhance Stevo's visibility and allow him to contribute positively to society through his influence and music.

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

After its launch, the Threads app has garnered significant attention from both Kenyan celebrities and politicians.

Since joining the platform, Kenyan celebs have hit the ground running, embarking on an exciting new journey of interacting with their fans and followers.

Some have wasted no time in expressing their concerns, such as Motif Di Don, who raised the issue of being unable to upload photos on the platform.

Here are some comments from Kenyan celebrities after joining Threads.

"Threads is just a reminder that in life when you think you are everything there is always an option," Ofweneke wrote.

jalangoo Mnasemaje huku?

georgiendirangu Just realized, this means we’re now officially allowed NOT to go back to Facebook. That era is done. The boomer in me is hanging by a thread. Wow. Won’t he do it!

motifdidon Kenyans on Threads, abbreviation stays the same.

Pulse Live Kenya

azz_iad Si we just make this app a positive, fun and healthy space to be in.

Other Kenyans using the platform were joking and advising against posting their businesses on Meta's Threads as they typically do on other apps.

Trevor Ombija admits fiancée confronted him for sharing son's image online

Citizen TV presenter Trevor Ombija openly acknowledged during an interview with Ankali Ray that his fiancée highly values her privacy, which is why he refrains from sharing her pictures on social media.

He clarified that she is not a public figure, contrary to Ankali's assumption, and emphasized that she simply does not wish to be featured in his posts.

Trevor went on to reveal that his fiancée even confronted him when he shared an image of their son's hand on Father's Day, expressing her concerns about maintaining their privacy.

"I think Trevor Jr. was trying to tell me something on Father's Day but I don't speak 'baby' too well, so he resorted to hand signals. There's no kind of love like a parent's love, this I can say without fear of contradiction," Trevor captioned the image.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Citizen TV presenter firmly confirmed that he does not plan to have any more children, as he already has what he desires.

During the interview, Trevor also revealed that his son is named after him, emphasizing his commitment to being present in his child's life as he grows through all stages.

He further acknowledged that parenting can be daunting, especially for first-time parents, as there is a sense of uncertainty about what needs to be taught to their children.

Photocopy! Fans react after Thee Pluto & Felicity reveal daughter's face

Content creator Thee Pluto and his partner Felicity Shiru have finally unveiled their daughter Zoey's face to the world.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in November 2022, had previously kept her face hidden from the public eye.

However, they recently decided it was time to introduce Zoey to their fans and reduce the pressure they felt to keep her hidden.

Finally, Thee Pluto proudly revealed their daughter's face through Instagram video and photos on Friday June 7, asking viewers if she resembled him or Felicity.

In a previous interview, Thee Pluto expressed how difficult it had been to keep Zoe's face hidden whenever they went out.

Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that there were times when they had to cover her face completely to ensure she couldn't be seen.

Felicity Shiru echoed Thee Pluto's sentiments, expressing her gratitude for the milestones their daughter had reached.

She emphasized that raising a child to reach eight months old was a blessing, highlighting the joy and fulfillment they experienced as parents.

Thee Pluto also addressed skeptics who had questioned whether Zoe was his biological child, urging them to trust in his word.

He commended Felicity for not succumbing to the pressure and reaffirmed his paternity, asserting that there was no need for doubt. .

Inspiring story of how Alex Chamwada mentored guard to become a journalist

Dreams have a way of unfolding in the most unexpected ways. Isaiya Bwabi, once a humble guard at the offices of Chams Media, owned by renowned journalist Alex Chamwada, dared to dream beyond his role.

Little did he know that a chance encounter with legendary journalist Alex Chamwada would change the course of his life.

Bwabi diligently performed his duties as a guard, but deep down, he yearned to become a journalist.

Chams Media owner Alex Chamwada and Isaiya Bwabi Pulse Live Kenya

In a special episode of Chams Media's YouTube channel, Bwabi revealed how he decided to take a chance and share his aspirations with the legendary journalist.

"I used to work for a certain company as a guard which is where I met Alex Chamwada and shared my interest with him of becoming a journalist though it took time because I had to constantly remind him what I wanted to do," Bwabi said.

Chamwada, recognizing Bwabi's determination, took a bold step and provided him with the opportunity he had been yearning for.

Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Pulse Live Kenya

Bwabi was enrolled at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), although he was unsure whether Chamwada would be able to cover the hefty school fees.

"He took a big step and enrolled me at the Kenya Mass which is a big school the fees structure was also massive I wondered who was going to pay all that but he accepted, he paid which left me very happy," Bwabi said.