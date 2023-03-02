ADVERTISEMENT
Willy Paul joins exclusive musicians' club after latest milestone

Amos Robi

Willy Paul now joins the list of artists such as Sauti Sol, Otile Brown and Bahati who have hit a similar milestone.

Kenyan musician Willy Paul has reached the coveted milestone of one million subscribers on YouTube.

The 'Toto' hitmaker celebrated the achievement by sharing a post on his Instagram page, thanking his fans for their unwavering support.

"Thank you, YouTube, for this gift. I just received my 1,000,000 subs award from YouTube. Thank you all for the love and support, and to that blogger that had doubts about my numbers, next time just ask me politely, and I'll answer you. One love. GOLD!" wrote Pozze.

The gold plaque, which is awarded to creators who surpass the one million subscription mark, was presented to the 'Umeme' singer who also took the opportunity to hit back at his critics who had previously questioned the authenticity of his YouTube numbers.

"We hit a million subscribers on YouTube. The reason I'm doing this video is that a while back, some bloggers were claiming my subscribers were fake. We all know that in this country, Willy Paul is the only artist with genuine numbers. I'm Mr. Organize, and it will stay like that," he said.

Willy Paul now joins the exclusive list of Kenyan artists who have hit the one million subscription mark on YouTube. Others who make the list include boy band Sauti Sol, Bahati, and Otile Brown, who was the first artist to reach this milestone.

Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

In the region, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz boasts of the widest YouTube subscription base, slowly inching towards the eight million mark.

Other artists with good YouTube numbers include Rayvanny who has 4.3 million subsrcibers, Harmonize with 3.7 million and Zuchu with 2.5 million.

Diamond also holds the top spot in the continent on the platform edging out giants like Burna Boy, Wiz Kid and Davido.

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Diamond Platnumz showers daughter Tiffah with lavish gift [Video]

Willy Paul joins exclusive musicians' club after latest milestone

Be comfortable in your skin - TikTok queens speak on body shaming

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie JustGymIt spark reunion rumours [Screenshots]

Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Billy Miya & 1 other top presenter leave Radio Maisha

Arrow Bwoy exposes Nairobi County

Eric Omondi arrested again at City Stadium [Video]

DNA speaks on remarrying

