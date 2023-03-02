Willy Paul joins exclusive musicians' club after latest milestone

The 'Toto' hitmaker celebrated the achievement by sharing a post on his Instagram page, thanking his fans for their unwavering support.

"Thank you, YouTube, for this gift. I just received my 1,000,000 subs award from YouTube. Thank you all for the love and support, and to that blogger that had doubts about my numbers, next time just ask me politely, and I'll answer you. One love. GOLD!" wrote Pozze.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gold plaque, which is awarded to creators who surpass the one million subscription mark, was presented to the 'Umeme' singer who also took the opportunity to hit back at his critics who had previously questioned the authenticity of his YouTube numbers.

"We hit a million subscribers on YouTube. The reason I'm doing this video is that a while back, some bloggers were claiming my subscribers were fake. We all know that in this country, Willy Paul is the only artist with genuine numbers. I'm Mr. Organize, and it will stay like that," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willy Paul now joins the exclusive list of Kenyan artists who have hit the one million subscription mark on YouTube. Others who make the list include boy band Sauti Sol, Bahati, and Otile Brown, who was the first artist to reach this milestone.

Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

In the region, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz boasts of the widest YouTube subscription base, slowly inching towards the eight million mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other artists with good YouTube numbers include Rayvanny who has 4.3 million subsrcibers, Harmonize with 3.7 million and Zuchu with 2.5 million.

Diamond also holds the top spot in the continent on the platform edging out giants like Burna Boy, Wiz Kid and Davido.