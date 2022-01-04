RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Dennis Milimo

Diamond leads the pack with over 6 million subscriber in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa

Singer Otile Brown has made history, becoming the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

Otile who joined the streaming platform on April 20, 2016, has so far garnered over 251,743,575 views on his channel.

He is followed closely by Bahati who has 902K subscribers and over 151,289,133 views after joining the platform on August 7, 2012.

Sauti Sol have so far accumulated 856K subscribers with over 220,181,008 views after joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012. Others; King Kaka (360K subscribers), Khaligraph Jones (538K subscribers), Nyashinski (473K ), Nadia Mukami (387K), Nadia Mukami (439K), ) Femi One (225K).

Comedians we have; Churchill show 1.9 Million, Njugush (548K), Desagu (627K), Jalang'o (514K), The WaJesus Family (457K), Abel Mutua (243K), Eve Mungai (425K).

Note: Subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

Diamond Platnumz Number One

However, singer Diamond Platnumz leads the pack in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa as far as YouTube subscribers are concerned. He has over 6 million Subscribers on his channel since it was started in 2011. The star has also garnered over 1.6 Billion views on his Channel.

Number two on the list is WCB Signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny who has over 3.4 Million subscribers. His channel has over 674 million views.

Thirds on the list is Harmonize who has over 2.9 million Subscribers and over 668 million views on his YouTube channel; followed by Uganda's Eddy Kenzo (1.8 Million) and over 560 million views, Otile Brown 994K subscribers, Alikiba 1.2 million subscribers, Zuchu 1.6 million, Mbosso 1.9 million subscribers.

In Nigeria, Davido has over 2.8 million subscribers, Wizkid 2.2 million, Burna Boy 2.7 million and Fally Ipupa 2.6 million.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

