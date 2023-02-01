Zari, Shakib quash break-up rumours in new video

The rumours of the two parting ways came about when Zari shared a quote about how lies affect relationships.

"Some people do not understand how poisonous lies are. Lies infect and curse happy relationships to the point where you actually feel sick to your stomach for trusting them again," Zari wrote.

The business lady added that once lies surface, the party who was lied to is permanently unsettled as they can no longer be sure of what they are being told.

"No matter how much you love a person, sometimes you can't help but feel like they stole your Comfort. You're no longer comfortable because you second-guess everything. Now, trusting them isn't effortless. It now requires a conscious effort and sometimes that's exhausting." Zari added.

To prove her house was in order, Zari on her Snapchat shared a video of her getting all cosy with Shakib an indication the quote was nothing to go by.

Zari has been together with Shakib for close to eight months after parting ways with GK Choppa.

The mother of five has given deaf ears to haters who have criticised their relationship over their wide age gap.

Zari responds to critics saying she is too old for her boyfriend

In August 2022, Zari said society was unfair in judging women harshly for dating men younger than them but did not do so for women dating older men.

The mother of five said she was mostly scrutinized because people knew she had older children.

“My boyfriend is 30 almost turning 31 so he’s not young, he does look young. Am turning 42 and you would not tell unless you know I have older children if you didn’t know me before but you think because I have older kids It looks like am too old," Zari said.

