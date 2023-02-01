ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari, Shakib quash break-up rumours in new video

Amos Robi

Speculations had developed of there being trouble between Zari and Shakib following a post by Zari

Zari Hassan and her boyfriend
Zari Hassan and her boyfriend

South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has quashed speculations that she has broken up with her lover Shakib.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The rumours of the two parting ways came about when Zari shared a quote about how lies affect relationships.

"Some people do not understand how poisonous lies are. Lies infect and curse happy relationships to the point where you actually feel sick to your stomach for trusting them again," Zari wrote.

The business lady added that once lies surface, the party who was lied to is permanently unsettled as they can no longer be sure of what they are being told.

"No matter how much you love a person, sometimes you can't help but feel like they stole your Comfort. You're no longer comfortable because you second-guess everything. Now, trusting them isn't effortless. It now requires a conscious effort and sometimes that's exhausting." Zari added.

File image of Zari Hassan and Shakib
File image of Zari Hassan and Shakib Pulse Live Kenya

READ: This video of Zari and Shakib will inspire you to spice up your relationship

To prove her house was in order, Zari on her Snapchat shared a video of her getting all cosy with Shakib an indication the quote was nothing to go by.

Zari has been together with Shakib for close to eight months after parting ways with GK Choppa.

The mother of five has given deaf ears to haters who have criticised their relationship over their wide age gap.

Zari Hassan [Instagram]
Zari Hassan [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari reveals her sources of wealth as she warns of con artists [Video]

In August 2022, Zari said society was unfair in judging women harshly for dating men younger than them but did not do so for women dating older men.

The mother of five said she was mostly scrutinized because people knew she had older children.

“My boyfriend is 30 almost turning 31 so he’s not young, he does look young. Am turning 42 and you would not tell unless you know I have older children if you didn’t know me before but you think because I have older kids It looks like am too old," Zari said.

Zari said society was unfair in judging women harshly for dating men younger than them but did not do so for women dating older men.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse

READ: Zari threatens to sue blogger for circulating false information

The mother of five said she was mostly scrutinized because people knew she had older children.

“My boyfriend is 30 almost turning 31 so he’s not young, he does look young. Am turning 42 and you would not tell unless you know I have older children if you didn’t know me before but you think because I have older kids It looks like am too old.

Zari questioned why it was okay for men to date younger women but not okay for women to date younger men.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zari, Shakib quash break-up rumours in new video

Zari, Shakib quash break-up rumours in new video

My heart beats for you - Prophet Carmel celebrates wife Lucy Natasha on 1st anniversary

My heart beats for you - Prophet Carmel celebrates wife Lucy Natasha on 1st anniversary

Bien defends wife Chiki Kuruka after grinding incident

Bien defends wife Chiki Kuruka after grinding incident

Soft life: Kevin Mboya enjoys flight to Mombasa for paid holiday

Soft life: Kevin Mboya enjoys flight to Mombasa for paid holiday

Radio presenter Nazizi Hirji leaves Vybz Radio

Radio presenter Nazizi Hirji leaves Vybz Radio

10 most promising East African musicians in 2023 [Spotify List]

10 most promising East African musicians in 2023 [Spotify List]

Eddy Kenzo confirmed as first Ugandan artiste to get Grammy Awards nomination

Eddy Kenzo confirmed as first Ugandan artiste to get Grammy Awards nomination

DJ Lyta shows off his new ride [Video]

DJ Lyta shows off his new ride [Video]

'I thought it'd get easier, but it doesn't,' Martin Kasavuli posts on late mom's account

'I thought it'd get easier, but it doesn't,' Martin Kasavuli posts on late mom's account

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha news anchor Beatrice Maganga who announced her exit today, January 28, 2023

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Kevin Mboya

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Zari Hassan

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Cebbie Koks Nyasego

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands