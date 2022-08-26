RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Zari responds to critics saying she is too old for her boyfriend

Zari is turning 42 while her boyfriend will be turning 31

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has defended her relationship with her current partner who is younger than her by over ten years.

Zari said society was unfair in judging women harshly for dating men younger than them but did not do so for women dating older men.

The mother of five said she was mostly scrutinized because people knew she had older children.

“My boyfriend is 30 almost turning 31 so he’s not young, he does look young. Am turning 42 and you would not tell unless you know I have older children if you didn’t know me before but you think because I have older kids It looks like am too old.

"Why is that when men date younger girls it is okay when it’s the opposite its not?” Zari queried.

In April, Zari parted ways with his ex-boyfriend GK Choppa just weeks to her engagement. Zari deleted all the photos and videos she had taken with GK Choppa an indication their relationship had ended and now she had a new catch.

Choppa was pampering Zari with sweet words as he shared their romantic moments on Instagram but the relationship had died. Choppa is a Ugandan businessman based in South Africa as well.

In 2021, Zari featured on the list of celebrities who broke up with their lovers, after going separate ways with the man she was dating then, under unclear circumstances.

The Brooklyn City College CEO had used February 14, 2021 (Valentine’s Day) to unveil the face of her then-new lover 'Dark Stallion'. It was the first time netizens were having a clear look at Zari’s 'Dark Stallion' as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

Months later, the two went separate ways and Zari had to pull down all the pictures she had taken with Dark Stallion.

