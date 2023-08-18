Nikita Kering's expectations met at studio session with Khaligraph

In an interview with SPM Buzz, the 21-year-old artist, currently representing Kenya in Coke Studio season 2 alongside rapper Khaligraph Jones, shared her insights into the joys of collaborating with established musicians.

Despite initial expectations, Nikita found herself pleasantly surprised by Khaligraph Jones' approachable nature.

How Khaligraph's persona surprised Nikita Kering

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to her anticipation of encountering an intimidating figure, Nikita discovered Khaligraph to be the opposite of what she expected.

"He is very sweet, he is very patient... expected to go there and he is intimidating and very kept to himself," Nikita said.

Below is a snippet of Nikita's upcoming project with Khaligraph Jones;

ADVERTISEMENT

This experience served as a catalyst for Nikita to express her preference for collaborating with older artists in the industry.

She extolled their maturity and professionalism, values she holds in high regard.

"One thing I do say is that I really do prefer working with mature people because they are much nicer and that is what happened with Khaligraph, he was amazing," Nikita said.

When asked about her favourite Kenyan artist, Nikita's admiration was directed towards Bien-Aimé Baraza. She praised his music for its excellence and its ability to maintain relevance over time.

Why Nikita Kering has not done any collaborations

ADVERTISEMENT

Delving into the topic of collaborations, Nikita disclosed that intentional choices had led her not to engage in any collaborations earlier in her career.

Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

She highlighted the importance of taking time to discover her sound and build her confidence. Nikita shared her plans for future collaborations, assuring her fans that they could expect more musical partnerships ahead.

"I have never done collabos before primarily because I was still trying to find my sound and myself," Nikita explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she currently has three collaborations under her belt, she acknowledged the pressure that comes with such creative partnerships.

"Also, people don't realize that when you are collaborating with artists there's so much pressure cause you know you could be in a room and you feel so little," Nikita candidly added.

Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya