Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

From heartfelt comments to fan art, the ways in which individuals express their affinity for stars have evolved. However, there's a remarkable trend that has emerged – fans imprinting their favorite celebrities' faces and names onto their own skin.

This profound gesture of devotion has become a symbol of unwavering allegiance. Here are 10 Kenyan celebrities who fans have tattooed their names & faces.

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has found himself at the center of this trend many times.

On August 17, Maryanne Njoki, a dedicated supporter of Sonko's philanthropic work, expressed her love and appreciation by tattooing his face on her thighs.

Pulse Live Kenya

Steve Kay Wambumuli

Luhya musician Steve Kay Wambumuli experienced a similar show of affection in June 2023, after three of his female fans tattooed his name on their bodies.

The 'Mbe Omukhasi; hitmaker, while flattered, cautioned against such bold demonstrations of fandom.

Steve shared images of the tattoos proudly displayed on his fans, emphasising the potential relationship strains such tattoos could lead to.

Pulse Live Kenya

Otile Brown

Singer Otile Brown's fanbase witnessed an intriguing twist when a fan named Kach Girl got his name tattooed across her chest in May 2023.

Otile Brown, moved by the fan's dedication, promised her a coffee date as a token of appreciation.

The act garnered attention due to Kach Girl's initial experience of backlash after the tattoo. Otile responded with warmth, appreciating her support.

Katch Gyl tattoos singer Otile Brown's name Pulse Live Kenya

Phoina

Phoina, a prominent beauty guru and entrepreneur, encountered a fervent admirer who took the bold step of tattooing her name on the back.

Sharing the intricate tattoo on social media, Phoina questioned the depths of affection that her fans have gone to.

The tattoo showcased her two names, leaving her both surprised and appreciative of the profound gesture.

Pulse Live Kenya

Diana Marua

Content creator Diana Marua had her heart touched when a fan named Rose Waithira got her face tattooed on her back.

Rose explained that Diana always had her back, making the tattoo a symbolic representation of their connection. Diana was left speechless and moved by the fan's action.

Pulse Live Kenya

Keranta

YouTuber Keranta experienced a fan's devotion through an intricately designed tattoo of her face on the fan's chest.

The positioning of the tattoo near the heart was a deliberate choice to keep Keranta close.

The fan expressed a profound love for her, emphasising their shared love for butterflies, as Keranta herself has a butterfly tattoo.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eve Mungai

Kenyan content creator Mungai Eve received the ultimate testament of fandom when a dedicated admirer tattooed her face on his chest in April 2023.

The fan's love for Eve led him to this bold decision, which he proudly shared on social media.

While fans debated the resemblance of the tattoo, Eve expressed gratitude for the affection.

Pulse Live Kenya

Abel Mutua

In a display of love and support, a fan tattooed the name 'Mkurugenzi' across their arm for Abel Mutua in March 2022.

The screenwriter, content creator, and storyteller acknowledged the profound gesture, highlighting the genuine affection from his fans.

Pulse Live Kenya

Adelle Onyango

Former radio presenter Adelle Onyango's fan received her shoutout in 2019 when they got a matching tattoo that read 'Evolving,' similar to the one Adelle herself has.

The fan's tattoo was inspired by Adelle's work and personality, signifying their connection and appreciation.

Pulse Live Kenya

Willy Paul

In 2014, a fan's attempt to capture Willy Paul's attention led to a Willy Paul-inspired tattoo on her upper arm.

The high school girl's choice of a simple tattoo on her arm garnered attention and showcased the creative lengths fans go to.