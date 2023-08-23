The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

Lynet Okumu

These 10 Kenyan celebrities have experienced extraordinary outpouring of affection from their fans in the form of tattoos

From left: Mike Sonko, Eve Mungai, Otile Brown & Diana Bahati
In a world where social media connects fans with their favorite celebrities, expressions of admiration have taken on unexpected forms.

From heartfelt comments to fan art, the ways in which individuals express their affinity for stars have evolved. However, there's a remarkable trend that has emerged – fans imprinting their favorite celebrities' faces and names onto their own skin.

This profound gesture of devotion has become a symbol of unwavering allegiance. Here are 10 Kenyan celebrities who fans have tattooed their names & faces.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has found himself at the center of this trend many times.

On August 17, Maryanne Njoki, a dedicated supporter of Sonko's philanthropic work, expressed her love and appreciation by tattooing his face on her thighs.

From left: Maryanne Njoku' tattooed thighs & Mike Sonko
READ: Why a 31-year-old lady tattooed Mike Sonko's face

Luhya musician Steve Kay Wambumuli experienced a similar show of affection in June 2023, after three of his female fans tattooed his name on their bodies.

The 'Mbe Omukhasi; hitmaker, while flattered, cautioned against such bold demonstrations of fandom.

Steve shared images of the tattoos proudly displayed on his fans, emphasising the potential relationship strains such tattoos could lead to.

3 female fans tattoo Gospel musician Steve kay's name
Singer Otile Brown's fanbase witnessed an intriguing twist when a fan named Kach Girl got his name tattooed across her chest in May 2023.

Otile Brown, moved by the fan's dedication, promised her a coffee date as a token of appreciation.

The act garnered attention due to Kach Girl's initial experience of backlash after the tattoo. Otile responded with warmth, appreciating her support.

Katch Gyl tattoos singer Otile Brown's name
READ: Otile Brown's promise to lady who tattooed his name on her chest

Phoina, a prominent beauty guru and entrepreneur, encountered a fervent admirer who took the bold step of tattooing her name on the back.

Sharing the intricate tattoo on social media, Phoina questioned the depths of affection that her fans have gone to.

The tattoo showcased her two names, leaving her both surprised and appreciative of the profound gesture.

Fan tattoos Phoina's name on her back
Content creator Diana Marua had her heart touched when a fan named Rose Waithira got her face tattooed on her back.

Rose explained that Diana always had her back, making the tattoo a symbolic representation of their connection. Diana was left speechless and moved by the fan's action.

Fan tattoos Diana Bahati's face on her back
YouTuber Keranta experienced a fan's devotion through an intricately designed tattoo of her face on the fan's chest.

The positioning of the tattoo near the heart was a deliberate choice to keep Keranta close.

The fan expressed a profound love for her, emphasising their shared love for butterflies, as Keranta herself has a butterfly tattoo.

YouTuber Keranta
Kenyan content creator Mungai Eve received the ultimate testament of fandom when a dedicated admirer tattooed her face on his chest in April 2023.

The fan's love for Eve led him to this bold decision, which he proudly shared on social media.

While fans debated the resemblance of the tattoo, Eve expressed gratitude for the affection.

Fan tattoos Eve mungai on his chest
In a display of love and support, a fan tattooed the name 'Mkurugenzi' across their arm for Abel Mutua in March 2022.

The screenwriter, content creator, and storyteller acknowledged the profound gesture, highlighting the genuine affection from his fans.

Fan tattoos Abel Mutua's nickname Mkurugenzi on their arm
Former radio presenter Adelle Onyango's fan received her shoutout in 2019 when they got a matching tattoo that read 'Evolving,' similar to the one Adelle herself has.

The fan's tattoo was inspired by Adelle's work and personality, signifying their connection and appreciation.

One of Adelle Onyango's tattoo, 'Evolving'
READ: Golden rule for making money from a podcast

In 2014, a fan's attempt to capture Willy Paul's attention led to a Willy Paul-inspired tattoo on her upper arm.

The high school girl's choice of a simple tattoo on her arm garnered attention and showcased the creative lengths fans go to.

Fan tattoos willy Paul's name on her arm
