DJ Mo pens heartwarming message with promise to Ladasha as she turns 7

In the message, DJ Mo made one promise to his daughter and wished her good health, revealing that she has been looking forward to turning seven.

"A day like this 7 years ago I became a dad for the first time. A baby girl was born and my life changed. Wambo, you have always wanted to be 7 and today God has made it happen 😍🥰." DJ Mo wrote.

He also marked the day by sharing photos of Ladasha’s growth over the last seven years, from a newborn, to a toddler, and now presently a jovial seven-year-old.

The proud father prayed for God’s protection over his daughter and made a promise to Ladasha.

"You know how much I love you, and I pray to God to always protect you, guide you, and give you Favour. Nothing will ever come between us.HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY." He wrote.

Ladasha was born on November 19 2015 after a challenging pregnancy with Size 8 recounting in a 2020 interview that she almost lost the pregnancy at six weeks.

“I almost lost her when she was 6 weeks old. My blood pressure was too high I had to walk with a BP MACHINE 24HOURS A DAY around my hand tied to my waist for weeks!! Bleeding was always present,” Size 8 recounted.

A week ago, the celebrity couple was over the moon as their second born, Samuel Muraya Jr who was born on November 12, 2019 turned a year older.

"Miracle baby is now 3 years. My son, may you grow to be a happy and healthy soul. Daddy is here to spoil you. Please grow fast so that we may hustle together in these streets. May God protect you always. Happy birthday," DJ Mo wrote.