Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has been appointed the new Chancellor of the International University of East Africa (IUEA).
Former CS Amina Mohammed lands new role in Uganda
Amina served in the education and sports ministries under former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration
Recommended articles
Amina was installed at an event held in Kampala on Wednesday, February 15. Speaking after her installation, the former CS said she was going to serve not just the university but the entire continent at large.
“For the continent to help deal with its problems, it is universities to help teach young men and women who can solve real-world problems. Our education practices cannot remain in the 1960s while the world has moved on and now we are in the middle of the fourth industrial revolution.
"This is what I want to do here to make sure IUEA is the University of Choice on our continent,” Amb. Amina said.
The event was also attended by the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda Maj Gen (Rtd) George Owino who said the institution was going to grow in the hands of Ambassador Amina.
“Africa needs the knowledge to be able to deal with unique challenges and I am sure all of this is possible. I have no doubt in my mind that Ambassador Mohammed will help this institution to build a strong education system that improves the present and develops the future,” Owino said.
Former Cabinet Secretaries who have landed new jobs
Ambassador Amina now joins the list of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet secretaries that have landed roles after exiting the government.
Former ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru was appointed to head JUMO, a multinational intelligent banking organisation.
Former Tourism CS Najib Balala was appointed Vice President of Fauna & Flora International (FFI), the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organisation.
Former Education CS George Magoha passed on just weeks after being appointed as a Professor of Surgery.
Other CSs such as Peter Munya, Mutahi Kagwe, Ukur Yattani, James Macharia, Margret Kobia, Farida Karoney and Betty Maina have chosen to keep their lives private after leaving office.
Eugene Wamalwa who served in the Defence Ministry has however gone back to active politics and has been spotted in a number of Azimio la Umoja rallies.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke