What next for top exiting Cabinet Secretaries?

Only Dr Monica Juma (outgoing Energy CS) and Mr Simon Chelugui who will now serve as the CS for Co-operatives and MSMEs Development have been retained in Ruto's cabinet. Dr Juma will serve as an advisor to the Cabinet on matters of national security.

Prior to the 2022 General Election, a number of CSs resigned from their roles to pursue their political ambitions, with the majority having chosen to avoid national politics in favour of completing their term of service under former President Uhuru Kenyatta

A few of the CSs also opted to support the Azimio One Kenya coalition party which lost in the election. Kenyans have since wondered what the outgoing CSs will be up to, now that they no longer have government jobs.

Najib Balala

Having served under Uhuru for 10 years in the Tourism docket, Balala's regime came to an end on September 27, after former Kitui deputy governor Peninah Malonza was unveiled as his successor.

Balala congratulated Ruto upon the unveiling of the new CSs and also congratulated Malonza as he ushered her in for her new role.

"Congratulations to President Dr William Ruto on unveiling your New Cabinet Team. I am honoured to have served my country for the past 24 years, since being Mombasa Mayor, in 1998, to now serving as the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

"I welcome the appointment of Peninah Malonza as the New Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage. You have my full support. God bless Kenya." he remarked.

It is still unclear what the future has in store for Balala after exiting the top post. From the look of things, the probability of Balala landing a new top job in government seems to be zero from what Senator Samson Cherargei who is a close ally to President Ruto tweeted.

Dr Fred Matiang'i

Dr Fred Matiang'i is the outgoing Interior CS as Prof. Kithure Kindiki takes over from where he left.

Matiang'i previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Lands and Physical Planning as well as in the Ministry of Education before being assigned the Interior docket.

Matiang'i campaigned vigorously for Raila Odinga in the August 9 election and he was at some point accused of using chiefs to campaign for Azimio by the current Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Before the August 9 elections, Matiang'i and Ruto brushed shoulders on several occasions with Matiang'i telling off Ruto at some point not to direct his anger and frustrations to security officers who were only conducting their responsibilities.

What will be Matiang'i's next move after being kicked out of the cabinet? Unlike Balala, Matiang'i is yet to congratulate the incoming CS a day later after his appointment.

Ever since Dr Ruto was declared the 5th President of Kenya, Dr Matiang'i has been missing in action and he was on September 27 pictured at State House for a Cabinet Secretaries briefing with the president.

Peter Munya

Probably one of the Azimio diehards and President William Ruto's critic, things seem to have not gone according to plan for Peter Munya.

Munya is the outgoing CS for Agriculture paving the way for Mithika Linturi. Before the August 9 general election, Munya was at the forefront of criticizing Ruto who was the DP back then as he campaigned for Azimio.

It is rumoured that Munya shelved his ambitions to vie for the Meru County gubernatorial seat to help Raila Odinga campaign as the next president of Kenya.

Things obviously didn't go their way after Ruto was declared the fifth president of Kenya. Munya was pictured as on September 27 at State House where he was attending a briefing with the president.