Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

“The Government will support people living with disabilities and the institutions that work to empower them. We will keep our promises to this community and ensure it is a full part of the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” Ruto said after the meeting at State House.

Other prominent members included former Aide de Camp Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka, Julia Ojiambo among others.

In July 2022, Kristina was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Kenyatta University for her contribution to improving the lives of people living with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

“Her dedicated service to people living with disability began when she joined the Ministry of Education in 1975 and became the founding Director of the Department of Special Education.

“She was instrumental in establishing the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) to train teachers in special needs education and also carry out research, perform functional assessments, and rehabilitation,” KU said in a notice published in local dailies at the time.

Life of Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina Pratt who doesn’t flaunt a prominent family surname

Kristina Wambui is the firstborn of Mama Ngina and the late Jomo Kenyatta. She is married to businessman Victor Pratt who hails from the family of Liberia's longest-serving President William Tubman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike her siblings Uhuru Kenyatta, Nyokabi Kenyatta Muthama and Muhoho Kenyatta, Kristina is not popularly reffered by her prominent family name.

Kristina Wambui Pratt has dedicated her life to advocating for the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Kenya and beyond.

Born in 1955, Wambui's journey as a disability advocate began in 1977 when she was appointed as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ambassador for the visually impaired in Africa, a position that allowed her to raise awareness and advocate for the needs of visually impaired individuals across the continent.

Pulse Live Kenya

In 1979, Wambui's remarkable contributions and efforts toward the mentally handicapped in Kenya were recognized by the Kenya Society for the Mentally Handicapped, and she was awarded their prestigious award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her dedication and service to PWDs did not go unnoticed internationally, as in 1980, she was honoured by then-US President Jimmy Carter for her outstanding service to persons with disabilities.

Currently, Wambui serves as the Chairperson of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya, where she continues to work tirelessly to promote inclusivity, empowerment, and equal opportunities for PWDs in Kenya.

Her leadership and advocacy have been instrumental in driving policy and legislative reforms, increasing budgetary allocations for disability-related programs, and raising awareness about the rights and capabilities of persons with disabilities in the country.