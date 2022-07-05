Muhoho Kenyatta lands executive job on East Africa Business Council

The EABC is the regional apex body of private sector associations and corporates in East Africa with a single purpose of driving the East African Community (EAC) integration process through trade and investment.

Muhoho was picked during the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government that was held in late June but the news has remained hush-hush.

The younger Kenyatta is the family business magnate and runs Brookside Dairy a leading milk processor in Kenya.

He was one of the four members from each EAC country chosen to join the EABC Executive Committee to serve until 2024.

Kenya’s Nicholas Nesbitt was replaced as chairperson by Tanzania’s Angelina Ngalula.

Other Kenyans on the committee include Mucai Kunyiha (Kenya Association of Manufacturers), Emily Waita (Coca-Cola Central, East and West Africa) and Jas Bedi (Kenya Private Sector Alliance).

Many business people are waiting to see what part Muhoho shall play in putting a stop to the ongoing battles over milk, eggs, and sugar that frequently pit Tanzania and Uganda against Kenya.

EABC CEO John Bosco Kalisa said that the president’s elder brother will not be accorded any special status, since all member-proposed changes will be incorporated into the policy advocacy agenda.

He explained that the EAC Council of Ministers will review and approve that agenda.

He added that Kenyatta's nomination is anticipated to speed up and not stall the resolution of trade issues.