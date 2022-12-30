ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

Denis Mwangi

Out of order

Speaker Amason Kingi and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei in the Senate
Speaker Amason Kingi and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei in the Senate

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was on Friday, December 30, ejected from the House after Speaker Amason Kingi ruled that he was out of order.

Senator Cherargei refused to withdraw comments he made regarding the report that acquitted Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza of all charges against her, following her impeachment hearing.

He criticised the report, accusing the committee that probed Mwangaza's impeachment of glossing over substantive issues raised by Meru MCAs.

Senator Samson Cherargei
Senator Samson Cherargei

The senator also said that the report legitimised impunity but he was cut short before he could finish his comments.

Speaker Kingi cautioned that Cherargei was not allowed to debate the contents of the report because it has already been adopted by the house.

You are a Senator and you cannot distance yourself from the decision of the Special Committee,” Kingi said.

However, the senator maintained that he was not debating its contents but giving his opinion.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who was part of the committee probing the Meru governor’s impeachment, said it was insulting that Cherargei accused the team of glossing over substantive issues, yet they worked until the wee hours of the morning.

Cherargei reiterated that he was giving his opinion, but the speaker ruled him out of order.

The Nandi senator was also suspended for three sitting days when the House resumes on February 14, 2023.

