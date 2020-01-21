Four VIPs who are facing criminal charges in court have had their police bodyguards following Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai's Monday directive.

The four are all members of parliament who have been accused of criminal activities over the past two months.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino are both accused of offences touching on gun violence.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is facing assault charges where he is accused of having physically harmed a grassroots mobilizer by the name Joyce Wanja alias Mwari wa Gichungumwa.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri is yet to be arraigned in court, however, he was on Monday summoned by DCI for questioning in a matter relating to incitement offences.

VIPs to get police protection after court ruling

According to the directive issued by the IG, the VIPs will only get police protection after the courts determine their cases.

"To avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police is mandated, the NPS shall not provide security detail to VIPs who are involved or suspected to be involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts.

"Those VIPs who are civilian firearm holders shall have their certificates cancelled and weapons withdrawn," the statement read in part.