Last minutes of man shot dead at protests as video of cop firing at crowd emerges

Kenya Police Service is on the spot for yet another shooting of an innocent 19-year-old young man in Nairobi on Friday.

Joshua Steven Nderitu is reported to have been killed by a bullet fired by a police officer in Mwiki as residents took to the streets to protest the brutal rape and murder of 18-year-old Abigael Wina Wanjiku on Friday.

Abigael was raped and murdered at her parent’s home on Thursday night, prompting residents to take to the streets demanding swift action to bring those responsible to justice.

The late Abigael Wina Wanjiku

Police moved in to quell the protests with teargas and sounds of gunshots filling the air.

Last minutes before death struck

Joshua sheltered with a friend at a gas shop as police moved in lobbing teargas to disperse the swelling crowds.

Ann Wambui, the mother of the deceased recounted that one officer lobbed teargas inside the shop where Joshua was sheltering with a friend, making them flee from the choking fumes and straight into danger where he was allegedly felled by the bullet.

Wakapigwa teargas mahali walikuwa wamejificha, wakatoroka. Ikaingia teargas, ikabidi atoroke. Kumbe alikimbilia upande wa polisi, ndio wakamshoot (They were teargassed forcing them to flee from where they were sheltering, only to run towards the direction of the police an get shot).

The bullet struck Joshua in the head, killing him before those who responded swiftly could make it to hospital.

Video of police officer in uniform shooting towards crowd

An amateur video taken during the protests shows a police officer raising his pistol and firing before speeding off on a motorbike.

Residents claim that the officer caught in the video was behind the fatal shot that claimed the life of the unarmed youth.

Grief and rage hangs in the air with residents vowing to return to the streets until the officer responsible is arrested and prosecuted.

The National Police Service is yet to issue a statement on the incident that is the latest in a ling list of rogue officers leaving grieving families in their wake.

The deceased was the third born child with big dreams that have now been cut shot by the lone bullet fired by the officer.

Calls for justice and accountability

Reports indicate that investigations have narrowed down to a police officer based at Kasarani police station whose pistol resembles the one captured in the amateur video.

The officer’s clothes on the day of the protests also match those of the one caught on camera shooting during the protests.

This comes at a time when Kenya Police officers are on the spot over their conduct and deaths that have been associated with them.

Police on the spot

Kenyans took to the streets on Tuesday, June 17 to demand justice for Albert Ojwang who died in police custody.

The protests ended with police on the spot as hired goons who were armed appeared to walk alongside as they attacked Kenyans on the streets and robbed businesspeople as well as pedestrians.

Boniface Kariuki, a mask vendor who was unarmed was also roughed up by the police who also shot him in the head.

A screengrab image of Boniface Kariuki moments before he was shot by a police officer in Nairobi on Tuesday

He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he is fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit.