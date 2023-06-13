Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

With a media career spanning over 15 years, Ciku Muiruri has become a beloved media personality, renowned for her ability to captivate Kenyan audiences through engaging storytelling and an infectious on-air presence.

Background & education

Ciku Muiruri, born and raised in Nairobi, is the second-last-born in a family of six children.

Her parents moved to Thika when she was still young. Ciku attended Muthaiga Primary School before transferring to Thika Memorial High School in Thika.

She made the switch because she thought it would be cool to attend school closer to home and have the opportunity to watch cartoons.

Ciku had a memorable childhood and held a special place in her father's heart. Her father however, passed away in a road accident.

Ciku's media career

Ciku's career in the media industry spans 15 years, beginning as a radio presenter at Capital FM, followed by stints at Kiss 100, Easy FM, and Classic 105.

It was during her time at Capital FM that her show, 'bursted' which delved into relationships and exposed cheating couples, gained immense popularity and success nationwide.

She however resigned from the station in December 2013 and assumed the role of editor for Standard Media's Pulse Magazine.

Ciku Muiruri resumed her radio career after a two-year break, starting at Easy FM, and later transitioned to Classic FM in 2010, where she held the position of Assistant Programme Controller.

Taking on a new challenge, Ciku Muiruri transitioned into writing and became a columnist for Pulse Magazine, with her insightful pieces gracing the pages of the Standard Newspaper every Friday.

Ciku's ability to connect with people has been evident in her work, and this relatability is reflected in her debut book, 'Love is But A Dream,' released in 2019.

Family: Baby daddy & daughter

Ciku Muiruri's personal life includes a significant chapter involving her daughter, Erica. Erica Gachoka, currently 26 years old, achieved outstanding results in her high school exams, leading to her enrollment at St. Andrew's Turi for college.

She went on to graduate from the University of Nottingham and is the founder of the Le Ngai Foundation, where she passionately advocates for easy access to blood for all Kenyans.

Ciku has chosen not to disclose whether she is married or not. However, in a previous interview with Kalekye Mumo, she shared details about her relationship with her baby's father.

She revealed that she met him shortly after returning to Kenya and they decided to move in together.

They were together for two years but ultimately separated when she was around four months pregnant with Erica.

Ciku cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, further noting that her best friend was involved in the situation.

The Artur Brothers' saga

Ciku Muiruri found herself entangled in the controversy she was featured in the 'Jicho Pevu' episode titled 'Ghururi ya Saitoti,' in April 2013.

The series included a clip showing Ciku being lifted and placed on a counter by one of the Artur brothers. It was alleged that Ciku was involved romantically with one of the brothers.

Ciku however, defended herself against these accusations, filing a lawsuit against Mohamed Ali for publishing the video.

