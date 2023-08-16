The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Fabian Simiyu

Discover the crème de la crème of global social media influence in this #PulseList of the top 15 most-followed celebrities on Instagram.

From left: Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicki Minaj
In the ever-evolving sphere of social media, a select group of celebrities has managed to seize the attention of a global audience.

This list unveils the top 15 most followed celebrities on Instagram, providing a glimpse into the diverse world of fame, where musicians, actors, athletes, and influencers reign supreme, wielding their digital presence to connect with millions around the world.

READ: Top 9 Kenyan YouTube channels with one million subscribers

At the forefront of football greatness stands Cristiano Ronaldo, a commanding figure as both the forward and captain of the Portuguese national team, while also making his mark with the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr.

His legacy as one of the world's premier footballers continues to surge unabated, a testament to his enduring appeal.

Scrolling through his social media chronicles, a recognisable pattern emerges.

WATCH: Pastor performs Ronaldo's ‘Siuuu’ celebration

Amidst the captivating imagery are heartfelt family portraits, electrifying glimpses of his on-field prowess, and a rich tapestry of experiences that illustrate his unquenchable thirst for life's finest moments.

Shifting our focus, we delve into the realm of soccer luminary Lionel Messi, a stalwart forward for Inter Miami and a revered figure at the helm of Argentina's national football team.

Earning a spot as one of the planet's most recognisable sports icons, his Instagram gallery offers a multifaceted narrative.

Within its virtual frames, you'll discover the artistry of his gameplay, a candid glimpse into his personal life, and a firsthand peek at the array of high-profile occasions he graces.

Emerging as a frequent contender on the list of most-liked Instagram posts, Selena Gomez, a versatile artist in the realms of music and acting, captures the spotlight.

Traversing her profile reveals the customary palette of a pop star's life: self-portraits, moments from glitzy occasions, and glimpses into her inner circle.

However, delving deeper exposes a layer of substance as Selena intertwines her virtual presence with snippets of social consciousness, delving into issues like women's rights through sporadic political posts.

Formerly seated at the pinnacle of Instagram's most-liked post hierarchy, Kylie Jenner's influence continues to radiate within the esteemed Top 20.

Her profile offers a seamless fusion of professional engagements and intimate narratives.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram profile
Enriched with a profusion of endearing baby captures and shared instances with her partner, the feed paints an unembellished portrait of her journey, intertwining both her career and personal escapades.

Transitioning from WWE prominence to global recognition as a celebrated actor Dwayne Johnson, he solidly claims the 5th spot.

Navigating his profile, you'll find a tapestry woven with expected threads, scenes from film sets, snapshots of his diligent gym efforts, and heartfelt posts shining light on his cherished family.

READ: How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson balances personal & professional life

Amidst these familiar elements, his social media narrative remains a genuine reflection of his diverse journey.

Adding to the roster is none other than global superstar Ariana Grande.

Ranked amongst the most iconic and beloved musicians worldwide, her immense popularity naturally extends to her Instagram domain, where she holds the distinction of being the platform's third-most-followed woman.

Her profile serves as a canvas for a mesmerizing array of visuals, capturing her spellbinding performances, memorable encounters with fellow luminaries, and intimate snapshots of life as a pop phenomenon.

Within this dynamic portrayal, Ariana's social media presence effortlessly melds the melodies of her musical odyssey with the glamour of her star-studded existence.

Kim Kardashian's digital presence mirrors the approach shared by her family members, offering an eclectic mix of content.

Her profile unfolds with meticulously orchestrated photoshoot imagery, candid captures from high-profile events, and intimate glimpses into her personal sphere.

Amidst this curated mosaic, treasured vintage family photos interlace seamlessly, providing an authentic glimpse into the tapestry of her life's diverse threads.

Progressing onward, we come face to face with none other than the legendary Queen Bey.

Within her profile, the realm of royalty extends as she shares snapshots from her commanding performances and professional endeavors.

READ: Beyonce's performance brings Sharon Mundia to tears [WATCH]

Amidst these captivating scenes, she offers glimpses of her personal world, crafting a harmonious narrative that captures both her artistic prowess and her intimate moments.

Khloe Kardashian, an integral member of the Kardashian and Jenner dynasty, seamlessly joins the family's triumphant presence on the platform.

Leveraging Instagram as a dynamic canvas, they artfully document their lives, showcase their entrepreneurial ventures, and offer glimpses into their myriad activities, crafting an enthralling narrative that reflects their multifaceted universe.

Within Kendall Jenner's account, a spotlight is cast on her photoshoots and fashion endeavors, complemented by a medley of self-captured moments and candid snapshots

Standing tall as one of the planet's foremost pop icons, it's no wonder Justin Bieber clinched a spot on the list with a colossal 292 million followers.

Diverging from the conventional pop star script, his profile takes a quirkier route, offering glimpses of him in the company of fellow luminaries, playful cartoon avatars, and a memorable April Fools' pregnancy prank that left an indelible mark.

Continuing on, we come to Taylor Swift, who interestingly claims the second-most influential spot on Twitter.

Yet, it's Instagram where her prolific posting takes the spotlight, showcasing Story Highlights, performance snapshots, work promotions, and the usual mix of selfies and personal moments, all weaving together her vibrant tapestry.

Our focus now shifts to the Indian cricketing icon, Virat Kohli, who stands as the third-most-followed athlete in our lineup and the foremost among cricket players on this platform.

Within his account, he unveils a multifaceted panorama, featuring match updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, and collaborations with diverse brands, providing an intricate mosaic of his journey in the sporting arena and beyond.

Continuing onward, we arrive at Jennifer Lopez, a dynamic figure as both an actor and musician.

Renowned for her Instagram efforts, her account brims with customary behind-the-scenes snaps, music promotions, and engaging videos. Adding depth, JLo curates Story Highlights that offer insights into her event presence and signature hashtags.

As one would predict, the list features a strong representation of musicians, and next in line is Nicki Minaj.

READ: Birdman reveals how much he paid Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Her Instagram feed adheres to expectations, brimming with visuals from her tours, events, candid glimpses of her personal life, and even a smattering of content spotlighting her dedicated fan community.

