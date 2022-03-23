RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  BI  >  Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj reportedly worth $85 million — here's how she built her fortune

Lara Walsh
  • According to Celebrity Net Worth , Minaj has a net worth $85 million.
  • She's made a lot of money from her music, which includes collaborations and features on tracks with other artists
  • She earned millions for appearing as a judge on "American Idol."

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj is one of the most successful female rappers in the industry.

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Minaj has a net worth of $85 million. In addition to releasing chart-topping singles and raking in millions from her tours, Minaj's numerous endorsements, collaborations, and business ventures have kept her flush with cash since emerging as a serious player in the music scene about a decade ago.

Here's how Nicki Minaj has built her fortune.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Since being signed to Lil Wayne's label, Young Money Entertainment, back in 2009 , the songstress has come a long way. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Minaj sold 5 million albums and 20 million singles as of September 2018. As a featured artist, however, she was able to take home the proceeds from 60 million singles.

The rapper has been featured on multiple Billboard-topping tracks including Justin Bieber's "Beauty and a Beat" and Jessie J and Ariana Grande's "Bang Bang." In Kanye West's song "Monster" in which Minaj and other artists are featured, she alluded that she makes $50,000 just for "a verse" on a song although the factual accuracy of this cannot be confirmed.

Although her fourth studio album "Queen" didnt perform as well as she wanted it to , and she's seen a bit of a decline in album sales over the last few of years, her albums continue to profit.

Minaj also knows how to work the private circuit. According to TMZ, she made $50,000 just for showing up at the 14th birthday of Floyd Mayweathers daughter . Newsweek also reported that Nicki Minaj made between $300,000 and $500,000 for performing at a Bar Mitzvah in 2015.

YouTube/American Idol According to Reuters, Minaj was reportedly paid $12 million for her time as a judge on the singing competition show. But in 2013, the rapper revealed that she was leaving "American Idol."

Twentieth Century Fox

In 2014, she had a role in "The Other Woman" alongside Kate Upton, Cameron Diaz, and Leslie Mann. "The Other Woman" grossed about $196 million worldwide. In 2016, she starred in "Barbershop: The Next Cut," which grossed about $55 million worldwide. It's uncertain how much Minaj was paid for her roles in these films.

Minaj has also done voiceover work for "Ice Age: Continental Drift" and " Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . "

Not all of the singer's wealth has come from her Billboard-topping tracks. Minaj also dabbles in investing, having purchased a 3% stake in Jay-Z's Tidal music streaming service and Forbes reports the streaming service is worth an estimated $600 million .

In addition, Minaj has her own line of eight different perfumes.

The "Barbie Dreams" star scored a high-profile deal with Adidas. In 2012, she paired with Pepsi and she reportedly earned millions of dollars to represent the beverage . That same year, she teamed up with Beats by Dre and released a nail polish collection with OPI .

