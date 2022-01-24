Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Speaking on SPM Buzz, Butita said that he has accepted Miss Mandi apology and even went ahead to offer her a job at his company called Stage Presence Media.

“I forgave her. Apology accepted. Ambieni Miss Mandi nimemsamehea.

“I wish you all the best and I believe in your work and currently we have SPM Buzz and we have segments there and we are willing to work with you. You can bring your cooking show because we believe in your work, we love what the audience say and we can put that show there and grow together. You are welcomed to work with us,” said Butita.

Butita unveils media company SPM at launch Pulse Live Kenya

In 2013, Miss Mandi turned down the funnyman in a demeaning manner at a time he was looking for an opportunity to join 1 FM.

Butita had send her one of his funny clips looking for a comedian slot on her show.

She blatantly wrote to him via email, "So I checked out the clip and as much as I saw the audience laugh, I didn't laugh. Secondly, we are not looking to hire a comedian because we are not trying to fit in with what radio stations do here. Thirdly, the last comedian who I had live did not make me laugh, you clip as well did not make me laugh and I am beyond skeptical of brining on a comedian on my show. I always source for my funny clips,”.

Upon receiving the heavy worded Email, Butita replied; "Okay, thanks for your reply/

Miss Mandi's 2013 response to Butita Pulse Live Kenya

Asked to comment on Miss Mandi’s response, the funnyman said that it was very demoralising.

“I felt very bad, I felt inadequate, I felt like it was not about what I had presented but what I was at the moment. I felt like being failed by a gate keeper,” he added.

The former Churchill show comedian also confessed that the rejection pushed him into becoming a better person and even aided him perfect his craft.

Miss Mandi's Apology

On Saturday, Miss Mandi apologised to her former colleague Gitobu Koome after he accused her of bullying at their former workplace.

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job Pulse Live Kenya

The former Capital FM presenter confirmed that she and Gitobu had worked together at the now defunct 1 FM in 2013. The radio station was closed down in 2019.

Addressing similar sentiments shared by other former colleagues, Miss Mandi noted that she had seen the accusations and felt sorry for propagating the 'mean girl' culture.

"I have taken the time to think deeply and reflect about those incidents to understand the entire situation... In all honesty, I do not recall the many experiences recounted online, but that does not negate that those moments could have impacted those I have worked and interacted with negatively.

"I can see how those experiences contribute to the overall 'mean girl' culture that is perceived to be part of the media industry here in Kenya. I do not wish to contribute to that culture and I mean that sincerely," she stated.