
How Kenyan female celebs honoured their husbands on Father's Day

Lynet Okumu

From Kamene Goro to Jackie Matubia, here is how your favorite female celebs celebrated their husbands on Father's Day

Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez, Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo, Kate Actress & Phil Director
Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez, Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo, Kate Actress & Phil Director

Father's Day 2023 was celebrated on Sunday, June 18, as people worldwide honored and appreciated fathers for their significant role in society and parenting.

Kenyan celebrities also took to their social media platforms to share heartfelt messages and tributes to fathers.

Here are some of the messages from notable Kenyan personalities as they honour their husbands.

kate Actress took to social media to express her gratitude and appreciation to her husband, Phil Director and Baba Njeri on Father's Day.

Kate Actress & Phil Director & their children
Kate Actress & Phil Director & their children Pulse Live Kenya

She described him as the most present and loving dad ever. Cate Actress thanked him for making fatherhood so easy and mentioned that their children adore him.

"Happy fathers day to the most present, loving dad ever . Thank you baba Njeri for making it so easy . These two really adore you," Cate wrote.

Grace Ekirapa dedicated her Father's Day message to the man who was born to be a real father, Pascal Tokodi.

She thanked him for his presence and listed various ways he has supported her in parenting their child, AJ.

Grace Ekirapa, Pascal Tokodi & their daughter AJ
Grace Ekirapa, Pascal Tokodi & their daughter AJ Pulse Live Kenya

From staying awake with AJ at night to playing with her in the mornings, Grace Ekirapa appreciated her partner's efforts.

"To the man who was born to be a father for real. Thank you for being present. For all the nights you have stayed awake with AJ so that I sleep. For the mornings you guys have gone to play just so that I get a few minutes of sleep...

"I love the bond you guys have and I am actually jealous sometimes because AJ calls baba a million times a day and even when you are not home," she wrote.

Jackie Matubia simply wished a happy Father's Day to all fathers in her message. Her warm greeting reflected her acknowledgment and appreciation of their role in society.

She shared her wishes on a blessed Sunday, sending positive vibes to all the fathers out there.

Jackie Matubia & her daughters
Jackie Matubia & her daughters Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene Goro dedicated her Father's Day message to her loved one DJ Bonez.

She expressed her happiness and appreciation for her partner, acknowledging the efforts it takes to be a father like him.

"Happy Fathers Day My Love. It takes a lot to be a Father like you and May abundance always be your portion for the amazing Dad you are. Be blessed always, may God open all doors for you to continue to be an amazing father," she wrote.

Kamene Goro & husband DJ Bonez
Kamene Goro & husband DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

Amber Ray sent a heartfelt Father's Day message to her husband, Kennedy Rapudo. She described him as the greatest father, husband, guardian, and companion.

Amber Ray expressed her love and admiration for him, highlighting how he brightens her life and brings smiles to their children's faces.

"Happy Father's Day to the greatest father, husband, guardian, and companion. You are my rock, my sounding board, the love of my life, but most importantly you are the greatest father to our children," Amber wrote.

Kennedy Rapudo, Amber Ray and their children
Kennedy Rapudo, Amber Ray and their children Pulse Live Kenya

She recognized him as the best thing that has happened to their family and wished him an abundance of blessings on this special day.

