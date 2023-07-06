Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

The media personality who is now one of the richest celebrities in Kenya is a classic case of grass to grace, as he grew up in a humble home.

At the age of 23, Jalang’o was still a fisherman and fishmonger in Homa Bay Town.

Jalang’o says that his biggest fear in life is poverty, having come from a humble background. Poverty once denied him the chance to join the great Maseno School, as his father could not afford the required school fees

President William Ruto with Lang'ata MP Jalang'o at State House, Nairobi on July 4, 2023

He is currently the MP for Lang'ata constituency in nairobi county. Jalang'o has recently found himself in political controversies after shaking hands with President William Ruto.

Felix Odiwuor was given the name Jalang’o by the late Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula, at a time he showed up on set with his friend Kazungu Matano aka Captain Otoyo.

Early life

Media Personality Jalang’o was born and bred in Homa Bay, Town. He comes from a humble background, as his parents were farmers. He has three brothers and one Sister called Linda.

His father passed on the day he signed his first officially Contract as a Radio Presenter at Radio Africa Group’s Kiss 100. His Mother stays in the Village in a house he built her after getting some money.

His younger brother is in the U.S. Army.

Education

Jalang’o schooled at Lake Primary School in Homa Bay. He scored 442 out 700 in KCPE. He was later selected to join Maseno school but unfortunately his Father could not raise the required school fees.

He then got admitted to Barkanyango Secondary School. In third term, while still in form one, he transferred to Nyang'oma Boys High School where he sat for his KCSE and scored a C+.

George, his elder brother was forced to drop out of school to give him a chance to continue with his studies.

On November 13, 2020, Jalang’o graduated from Daystar University with a Degree in Community Development.

Acting career

After High School, Jalang’o travelled to Nairobi where he used to stay with his relatives. He started off in Lavington at his Uncle’s place before moving out to quarry in Embakasi slums, where he also stayed with another uncle of his.

He did all types of blue collar jobs that one would ever imagine. He worked at 'mjengo' sites, packing of sweets in companies and even car washes.

Jalang’o kicked of his acting career at the Kenya National Theatre where he used to act set books like 'Mwisho wa Kosa'. He later graduated to doing plays before the 'Papa Shirandula' role came calling.

Radio career

Jalang’o started his radio journey at Ramogi FM doing voiceovers'.

In January 2009, while acting, he applied for a job at Kiss 100 as a radio presenter despite it requiring one to be a degree holder.

Miraculously, he beat his degree holder competitors and secured himself a job as a radio presenter co-hosting alongside Caroline Mutoko.

After three years (2012) he parted ways with Kiss 100 to join Standard Group owned station Radio Maisha. At Maisha he was paired with Alex Mwakideu.

The two worked together until 2017 when Jalang’o was poached by Royal Media owned station HOT96.

He worked at Hot 96 for 1 year and four months, alongside Jeff Koinange before his friend turned brother Alex Mwakideu approached him with another deal to Join Milele FM.

Mwakideu and Jalang’o reunited at Milele FM on August 6, 2018. He worked at the station until June 22, 2020.

Jalang'o was among over 100 employees who were fired by Mediamax due to adverse effects of covid-19 on businesses.

He also hosted the Breakfast show on Kiss 100 alongside Kamene Goro

Comedy career

Jalang’o is a radio and standup comedian who has appeared on a number of TV shows; 'Kenya Kona,' 'Churchill Show,' and 'Papa Shirandula' among others.

MC – corporate events

Before joining politics, Jalang'o was among the most sort after Emcee’s in the country, with at least 5 gigs on his name every week.

Their lives were so humble that his dad had to fundraise to send him to high school where he wore his first pair of shoes.

Political career

On July 15, 2021 Jalang’o was handed the Life Membership certificate by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna ahead of his bid to via for the Lang’ata Parliamentary Seat.

The comedian beat his competitors and won the seat.

Jalang'o in scandals

In May 2020, Jalang’o and his close male friends became a trending topic on Twitter after allegations of cheating on their partners with different Nairobi girls surfaced online.

However, Jalas issued a statement stating that the alleged expose was blown out of proportion.

He said that following the 'Boys Club scandal', a number of clients refused to work with him, but along the way he demonstrated that scandal was out to tarnish his name.

In August 30, 2021, he quashed the reports, linking him to ‘Wash Wash’. Jalang'o swore on his father's grave that he has never been involved in fraudulent deals or stole from anyone.

After being fired from Milele FM in 2020, Jalang’o opted to launch his own Online TV station dubbed Jalang’o TV.

On the channel, he hosted a show dubbed #BongaNaJalas where he hosts people from all walks of Life.

The channel enjoys over 600K subscribers and counting.

Jalang'os family & children

Jalang’o is married to Amina Chao and together they have two Kids.

The comedian got his first born daughter named Salika a.ka. Sally with Cheptoek Boyo, a journalist working with Standard Media Group. The two co-parent.

Jalas has mastered that art of keeping his three children away from the public eye, despite his celebrity status.

He says that he doesn’t want to subject his kids to unwanted trolls and scrutiny just because he is a public figure.

Jalang'os net worth

As a member of parliament, Jalang'o is entitled to a monthly salary of Sh710,000

The amount doesn’t include benefits like a car grant, mileage allowance and Sh5,000 sitting allowance for every day he attends a parliamentary sessions.

Before his political career, the lawmaker also confessed in a previous interview that he was worth more than Sh10M.

Media Personality Jalang'o and His wife Amina