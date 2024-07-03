Kate Actress’ 6-item prayer list for son as he finally hits 18

Renowned Kenyan actress and influencer, Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, recently celebrated a significant milestone in her family's life.

Her firstborn, Leon Kamau, has turned 18, and Kate could not hide her joy and gratitude as she shared the news with her followers on Instagram.

A mother’s joy and gratitude

Kate Actress took to her Instagram page to express her emotions and extend her heartfelt prayers for her son.

She reflected on the journey of motherhood, especially the challenges and triumphs she has faced since giving birth to Leon at the age of 19, while she was a student at Kampala International University in Uganda.

"I am extremely emotional today. Happy 18th my big baby. With everything that is happening around us, mothers losing their innocent sons to police brutality and other injustices a black boy child is subjected to in today’s society.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I just want to hold you a little closer today, with so much gratitude to God for getting you to this big age. We did it, my boy. Happy Birthday my heart," she wrote.

Kate Actress’ prayer list for her son

In her heartfelt message, Kate Actress shared a six-item prayer list for her son, highlighting her hopes and wishes for his future:

1. Safety and protection

Kate prayed for her son's safety, asking for protection from physical danger, emotional harm, and spiritual attacks.

"Put Your angels around him so that he is always sheltered in Your care," she prayed.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. Wise choices

She asked for courage and wisdom for Leon to make choices that would lead to a long, joyful life and align with God's purposes.

"Give him eyes to see consequences to his actions well ahead of time," she requested.

3. Character and integrity

Kate prayed for Leon to grow into a man of character, highlighting the values of honesty, kindness, generosity, and resilience.

"May he be trustworthy and ready to take responsibility for his decisions," she added.

4. Positive relationships

The actress asked for good people to surround her son, including friends who encourage him and mentors he can trust and emulate.

"Help him to walk away from relationships that tear down his self-worth," she prayed.

Pulse Live Kenya

5. A heart for God

Recognising the inevitability of mistakes and struggles, Kate prayed for her son to find God's presence and peace in everyday moments.

"May he learn to love You in the quiet and seek Your peace in the midst of a noisy world," she wrote.

6. Commitment to God's care

Finally, Kate committed her son to God's care, acknowledging her limited control now that he is an adult.

"I stand on Your promise that You will complete the good work that You have started in my son," she concluded.

Pulse Live Kenya