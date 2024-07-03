The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kate Actress’ 6-item prayer list for son as he finally hits 18

Amos Robi

I just want to hold you a little closer today, with so much gratitude to God for getting you to this big age - Kate Actress to son Leon

Kate Actress
Kate Actress
  • Kate Actress celebrated her son Leon Kamau's 18th birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram
  • She reflected on the challenges and triumphs of motherhood
  • Kate shared a prayer list for her son, including prayers for his safety, courage, wisdom, character, and good influences

Renowned Kenyan actress and influencer, Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, recently celebrated a significant milestone in her family's life.

Her firstborn, Leon Kamau, has turned 18, and Kate could not hide her joy and gratitude as she shared the news with her followers on Instagram.

Kate Actress took to her Instagram page to express her emotions and extend her heartfelt prayers for her son.

She reflected on the journey of motherhood, especially the challenges and triumphs she has faced since giving birth to Leon at the age of 19, while she was a student at Kampala International University in Uganda.

"I am extremely emotional today. Happy 18th my big baby. With everything that is happening around us, mothers losing their innocent sons to police brutality and other injustices a black boy child is subjected to in today’s society.

Kate Actress and a young Leon
Kate Actress and a young Leon Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kate Kamau's wake-up call: I sincerely apologise for the insensitive comment I made

"I just want to hold you a little closer today, with so much gratitude to God for getting you to this big age. We did it, my boy. Happy Birthday my heart," she wrote.

In her heartfelt message, Kate Actress shared a six-item prayer list for her son, highlighting her hopes and wishes for his future:

Kate prayed for her son's safety, asking for protection from physical danger, emotional harm, and spiritual attacks.

"Put Your angels around him so that he is always sheltered in Your care," she prayed.

Kate Actress and her son Leon in a past photo
Kate Actress and her son Leon in a past photo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kate Actress announces major career move after visiting Tyler Perry Studios

She asked for courage and wisdom for Leon to make choices that would lead to a long, joyful life and align with God's purposes.

"Give him eyes to see consequences to his actions well ahead of time," she requested.

Kate prayed for Leon to grow into a man of character, highlighting the values of honesty, kindness, generosity, and resilience.

"May he be trustworthy and ready to take responsibility for his decisions," she added.

The actress asked for good people to surround her son, including friends who encourage him and mentors he can trust and emulate.

"Help him to walk away from relationships that tear down his self-worth," she prayed.

Phil Director and his adopted son Leon Karanja
Phil Director and his adopted son Leon Karanja Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Phil beams maturity as he discusses parenting Leon & Njeri after split from Kate

Recognising the inevitability of mistakes and struggles, Kate prayed for her son to find God's presence and peace in everyday moments.

"May he learn to love You in the quiet and seek Your peace in the midst of a noisy world," she wrote.

Finally, Kate committed her son to God's care, acknowledging her limited control now that he is an adult.

"I stand on Your promise that You will complete the good work that You have started in my son," she concluded.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

While his mother is in the limelight, Leon prefers to stay under water and is hardly seen online.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
