Comedian Duncan Ochonjo dies, Nicah The Queen engaged & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Besides the demise, much more has happened which has all been compiled in this week's Pulse Uhondo Mtaani.

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

In a devastating turn of events, the Kenyan comedy industry has been struck by a profound loss as beloved comedian Duncan Ochonjo has tragically passed away.

The heartbreaking news was announced by his dear friend and colleague, Sandra Dacha, in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday morning.

Sandra, visibly shaken, shared a poignant tribute accompanied by a heartfelt photo and video, paying homage to the fallen comedy soldier.

"In a life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It’s the transition that’s troublesome. Rest in peace my friend/colleague Ochonjo Dunco series of instagram photos and videos, emotional Sandra," Sandra wrote.

The profound impact of Ochonjo's departure echoed through her words, encapsulating the sentiments of countless fans and fellow comedians who are now grieving his loss.

Pulse Live Kenya

Through another video, Sandra courageously disclosed the details surrounding Ochonjo's untimely passing.

She recalled how they rushed him to the hospital, unaware that it would be their last encounter.

With profound sadness, she revealed that Ochonjo breathed his last at 2 am on the fateful morning of May 10, 2023.

"A day like this last week is when we took you to the hospital…My colleague Ochonjo Dancun took his last breath at 2 am today, 10/5/2023

"You embrace death because life doesn’t exist without you. You have left some wonderful memories that will never fade from our hearts. Until we meet again rest in peace Ochos," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Duncann Ochonjo was a luminary in the comedy industry, known for his exceptional talent and infectious humor.

Collaborating with fellow comedians Mike Wako and Onsogo, Ochonjo created uproarious skits that resonated deeply with audiences, often going viral and bringing laughter to countless lives.

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours

Celebrity couple Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho have finally spoken up about rumours that they had broken up.

The rumours had been circulating on social media for a while, leaving fans of the couple worried and speculating about the state of their relationship.

However, the couple has now set the record straight. Speaking individually to Milele FM, Jackie and Blessing confirmed that they had not broken up and were still together.

Jackie, who is popularly known for her role as Nana in the hit TV show "Zora", said that Kenyans had been mistaking her social media content for subliminal messages about her relationship.

“We are doing well. Is a celebrity not allowed to do TikTok trends? Everyone is doing well,” she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Blessing, on his part, also confirmed that they were still together and dismissed the rumours as baseless.

"I don't know where these rumours came from. Invite us to your show and see because you don’t believe Jackie and you don’t believe me. Prepare tea and chicken or else I will not come,” he said.

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Stephen Otieno, better known as Usefulidioty revealed that he has been building his brand after hitting rock bottom following his exit from Tales of Crazy Kennar (TOCK) in 2022.

In a candid interview with Mwafreeka of the Iko Nini podcast, Idioty said that he struggled to find his footing in his content creation after launching his solo career.

He also revealed that brand endorsements only started coming his way recently, but before that, he was just surviving.

Otieno recalled that in the TOCK group, they would divide income from different clients but when he left he did not have a fallback plan.

Before leaving the group, he had just moved to a more expensive house for which he was being charged Sh15,000.

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty Pulse Live Kenya

After losing his source of income, he was forced to move back to his previous studio apartment house in Juja where he paid Sh6,000.

Otieno had planned to let his brother live in the studio apartment as he started his life in the new house. However, after going solo, he had to sell some of the items he had bought to furnish the new house.

This drastic move suggests that something may have happened for Idioty to leave the group.

He however maintained that he exited to chart his own solo career as a content creator and comedian.

He thanked Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Trevor, Julius Ochieng of Wololo TV and Austin Mungai, Fred Omondi, YY comedian, for supporting him when he was down and out.

“What helped me survive was MCeeing gigs and doing native adverts with Wololo TV,” the comedian said.

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty Pulse Live Kenya

Idioty added that MCeeing in clubs drained him because he would work late nights and wake up to shoot content the following day.

Nicah The Queen engaged finally after turning down 12 international suitors

Gospel singer Nicah The Queen is officially off the market after saying yes to her boyfriend of two years DJ Slaver.

Through an instagram post on Tuesday, Nicah shared snippets of the heartfelt proposal, expressing her gratitude to Jesus for bringing them together.

Nicah disclosed that she had received numerous marriage proposals in the past but had turned them all down.

However, when she met DJ Slaver, everything changed. She confessed that she had been hesitant to enter into another commitment after her separation from comedian Dr Ofweneke, but DJ Slaver's love and devotion had won her over.

Pulse Live Kenya

"A snippet of how my engagement went down I can only say thank you Jesus! Ever since my separation with Ofweneke I have received 12 marriage proposal locally and internationally and never was I ready till I met you.

"When you love God there are something’s you’ll never struggle with like getting a genuine love. In one of the proposals a mother proposed to me on behalf of his son who was abroad. How crazy was that," she captioned the video.

Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

Somali businessman Jimal Rohosafi and his ex-wife Amira have been engaged in a war of words on social media.

The two have been exchanging subtle jabs at each other, with Amira recently taking a video of herself visiting the prestigious Hublot store in Dubai and posting it on Instagram with the caption, “I don’t know who needs to see this.”

This post was seen as a subtle jab at Jimal, who had recently flaunted his latest acquisition – a Hublot watch, a Swiss-made timepiece he claimed to have bought for a whopping $20,000.

In March, he had shown off the watch from different angles in a video, captioning it with the dollar emoji and the equivalent value in Kenyan shillings, which came to Sh2.7 million.

However, in an Instagram post, Fakewatchbuster tagged Jimal and said, “In our assessment, this Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium appears to be a fake.”

Pulse Live Kenya

They compared the real and fake versions, explaining the distinguishing factors that made Jimal’s watch a fake.

This news was not taken lightly by Amira, who claimed that the father of her two children was living a fraudulent lifestyle.

“I knew it all along. This person is incredibly fake, just like his hairline,” she said.

In an interview with Milele FM on Wednesday, Jimal addressed the situation by urging Amira to move on while strongly asserting the authenticity of his watch.

“I’m not going to give her the satisfaction of fame. I can only focus on myself. She is no longer my type. I have already moved on. She is insignificant. If she wants the same watch, she should buy it herself. Mine is genuine and I bought it for 2.3 million and I have the receipt to prove it,” he said.

DJ Pierra Makena fires 2nd warning in fight for creative originality

Celebrated female DJ Pierra Makena has expressed her disappointment regarding the lack of creativity in the entertainment industry and has called out those who replicate her concepts and ideas without giving her due credit.

Expressing her exasperation, Makena questioned why individuals couldn't generate original ideas instead of resorting to imitation.

"Can't people come up with creative ideas instead of copying? Today I saw 'Chill and Vibe,' the day before it was 'Park and Chew,' and the day before that it was 'Park and Vibe'... Is our imagination really that limited?" she lamented.

DJ Pierra Makena Pulse Live Kenya

The talented DJ further expressed her frustration, emphasizing the issue of plagiarism in various aspects of the industry.

"Then you copy-paste everything else... and just because you think you are more deep state, you frustrate and even try to have me arrested, all because you think a woman can't fight! Watch out," she exclaimed, suggesting that her gender may have played a role in her encounters with the competition she faces.

This is not the first time the 42-year-old has called out event organizers for copying her concept. In 2021, Makena threatened to sue event organizers who were hosting events similar to hers.

"Event organizers! This is the last time I will address this issue. I believe the market is large, but come on! Stop being lazy! Stop tampering with my event. Kenyans! Ideas are plentiful... Trust me, you don't need to copy to achieve success.

Frida Kajala and daughter Paula open up in new reality TV show 'Behind the Gram'

Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala have taken their fans by storm with the launch of their reality TV series, titled 'Behind the Gram.'

This captivating show delves into their lives beyond the glossy façade of social media, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into their personal journeys.

Recently announced on Frida's Instagram, 'Behind the Gram' promises to shed light on the untold stories and hidden aspects of their lives, which have remained concealed from the public eye.

With their candid revelations, the mother-daughter duo aims to connect with their audience on a deeper level, highlighting the realities and challenges they face outside the realm of fame.

Frida and Paula Kajala during the launch of their reality show Pulse Live Kenya

The much-anticipated series made its grand debut on Wednesday, May 10, amidst excitement and anticipation from fans. Each episode of 'Behind the Gram' will be released weekly, keeping viewers engaged and eager for more.

Among those who attended the launch is Tanzanian star Omary Mwanga also known as Marioo who is at the moment dating Paula Kajala.

In a sneak peek shared on various social media platforms, Frida Kajala opens up about a moment of personal reflection. She courageously admits to having made mistakes in her relationship with her daughter and sincerely asks for Paula's forgiveness.

Trouble brewing after Jaguar goes behind Diamond's back

Musician Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has found himself in hot water after featuring Lava Lava, one of Diamond Platnumz's signed artists, in his latest track 'Unthinkable.'

The music video shot in Kenya, made its debut on Jaguar's YouTube channel on May 11. Surprisingly, Lava Lava has remained silent on his social media platforms regarding his collaboration with Jaguar and unlike Jaguar he has not made deliberate efforts to push the collaboration.

During an interview with content creators, Jaguar disclosed that Diamond Platnumz, who is the CEO of Wasafi, expressed his disapproval of their joint release.

However, Jaguar clarified that 'Unthinkable' was his own composition, written seven years ago, and he did not go through the formalities with Wasafi.

A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video Pulse Live Kenya

Jaguar further revealed that he informed Lava Lava about the song's release during a conversation on May 10. According to Jaguar, Lava Lava mentioned awaiting approval from his management before proceeding.

While Jaguar understood any contractual limitations that may restrict Lava Lava's involvement, he emphasized that he had not been asked to make any payments to Wasafi.

"Lava Lava met me in the studio a couple of years ago, and we interacted and loved the song, so he wrote his part as I had already finished mine," Jaguar explained.