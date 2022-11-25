Video director explains ease of working with Otile Brown and other Kenyan artists

That sentiment is not familiar with renowned music director Jordan Hoechlin who insists Kenyan artists support each other when opportunities present themselves.

In his recent project where he works with singer Otile Brown on his single ‘Terminator’, Hoechlin says planning for the work was simple they even needed not to meet physically.

Director Hoechlin during the shoot of Terminator Pulse Live Kenya

“We planned the shoot over the phone and he flew in the country, in the next 3-4 days, and we shot the video in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania,” Hoechlin said.

The multi-talented filmmaker says the Kenyan artists he has worked with offer support to each other even on short notice.

“Kenyan artists I have worked with are determined and hardworking. I have never had a dull moment on set, think of this, you are on Arrow Bwoy's shoot and KRG passes by, the results are always amazing,” Hoechlin said.

The latest work with Otile Brown 'Terminator' is doing well on YouTube and has since garnered over 289,000 views and is among the trending songs.

'Terminator' carries a smooth afrobeat with Nigerian music producer Thasoundz behind the beat. The song is a clap back to all those difficult relationship partners who threaten to leave when things get difficult.

Jordan Hoechlin’s resumé includes directing the videos for Blaq Diamond, Morgan Heritage, French Montana, Tanasha Donna, Arrow Bwoy, Mrkiler, Darassa, Redsan, KRG The Don, Nadia Mukami, Alikiba, Jux.