Outrage as Ringtone applauds Mackenzie for leading people to death in fast

In a recent interview with Nicholas Kioko, Ringtone said Mackenzie should be commended for convincing people to fast and prove their faith, adding that he is happy some of them died having given their lives to Christ.

"Mackenize has no fault because he told people to fast and they did. I am sure all those people who have passed away will see heaven.

"It is such a big faith for people to fast and die for it. Most of us who are complaining yet we will not see heaven. People should not fight Mackenzie. He helped take those people's faith to another level," Ringtone said.

He went further to state that the souls of those who died are in heaven, and that Mackenzie won't go to heaven because he ate other people's wealth.

According Ringtone, most people who are angry are only in love with wealth and can never give it up for heaven. He instead advised that people should celebrate pastor Mackenzie.

"Most people are angry because they love wealth and would not give that up for anything

"Christians should be angry only when a person dies without giving their life to Christ. If he taught the gospel to an extent of converting people to Christians, that is something worth celebrating. Everyone will die," he said.

Ringtone however stated that despite pushing these people to fast Mackenzie won't see heaven as he took their property for his own benefit.

"As for Mackenzie , He won't go because he ate other people's wealth.

Moreover, Ringtone said that if he was given a chance by the controversial pastor like the rest, he would do it gladly but cautious enough not to die while on it.

"I am jealous of the people who died. If given a chance to fast I would have fasted but not to a level of dying. People should not get mad because people have died. The souls of these people are in heaven," he said.

According to Apoko, religion is all about brainwashing, and the people who are after the pastor are not saved.

"The DPP,DCI are not saved, the President might have said what he did because he wants people to see he still has power.

"I am celebrating the deaths of Shakahola victims, because they died because of their faith. Religion is all about brainwashing," he said.

