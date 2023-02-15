How Kenyan celeb couples celebrated Valentine's Day [Photos]

Some shared their sweet moments and undying love for each other on their social media accounts, updating their fans on how they celebrated their unions.

Keranta and Flaqo

This is the latest couple to announce they are in a relationship. The couple shared pictures filled with love and laughter as they celebrate each other.

"Even without Valentine's Day, you are my Valentine... I don’t need a special day to celebrate your love in my life, but since today the world is celebrating. I’m here to wish you a Happy Valentines Day," read their collab post on Instagram.

Jacky Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

The respective Pulse Acting Influencers of the Year - 2022 are new parents, having welcomed a newborn just seven months ago.

For this year's Valentine, the couple has made a romantic video showcasing their love for each other.

Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla

The lovebirds made their relationship public for the first time when they posted cute romantic photos together. They held a flamboyant traditional wedding in December 2022.

There is love written all over their faces from their posts. The couple is the definition of a perfect couple if it exists.

Rev. Lucy Natasha and Prophet Carmel

Rev. Lucy Natasha has penned a sweet valentine's message to her Canada-based husband, evangelist Prophet Carmel.

"Happy Valentine's, My King. The man of my dreams and God’s dream for me. I love you and I’m grateful for your care, love & leadership my king," she wrote

Akothee and Schweizer

Akothee and Schweizer, who she has assigned a Luo nickname of Omondi (Omosh), have been the talk of the town.

She recently travelled out of the country to meet her man and has shared some of the best moments they've had on valentines day.

"To my Valentine since 17th of July 2022, Mr Omondi Denis. Every moment with you feels like the very first day I met you. Sometimes it feels too good to be true, many a times feels scary for I have never been loved this your way," Akothee wrote.

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Tyler and Georgina have been dating for years and are never afraid to tell their love story. They have rocked some beautiful outfits captioned with love this Valentine's Day!

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby

These content creators are a couple to behold! They have always shared their love story with their fans on social media.

"I love you because you're perfect. And when you're not? I love you even more.

"God has been so gracious to us and our union Happy Valentine's Day my love to a million valentines together I Love you Lawrence Mwangi Macharia," Milly Chebby shared.

