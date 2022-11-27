Rev Lucy Natasha pours heart out to Prophet Carmel to celebrate milestone

The preacher showered praises on her husband who she noted, was her support system, a confidant, her coach among other things in a post that read in part:

“Husband of my youth. @stanleycarmel. . My Support System. My No. 1 Cheer Leader. My Confidant. My Coach. My Cover. Meeting you was definitely the best thing that happened to me & following you was the best decision I have taken“.

Rev. Natasha noted that doing life with Prophet Carmel who she lovingly referred to as her “King” was the highlight of her life as she serves God’s purpose.

"Doing ministry and life with you my King is the highlight of my life! Thank you for allowing me to serve God's purpose for this Generation!" Natasha wrote.

The preacher prayed for all single people to get reliable partners who will be their helper and support them in achieving their purpose writing:

"May you never marry someone that the devil will use to destroy your destiny. May your partner be your helper, not your destroyer."

Meeting on Instagram and lavish wedding

The couple met on Instagram when Prophet Carmel reached out to the preacher who responded two years later.

"I went online and followed her on Instagram, and in true online fashion, I shoot my shot and sent her a message. Well, she never replied, but for two years, I sent her messages of encouragement, prayers name it." Prophet Carmel explained in a past interview with the preacher agreeing that “It all started in an interesting way, he sent me a DM [direct messaging] on Instagram”.

