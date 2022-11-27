RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rev Lucy Natasha pours heart out to Prophet Carmel to celebrate milestone

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Rev. Lucy Natasha and husband Prophet Carmel
Rev. Lucy Natasha and husband Prophet Carmel

Popular city preacher, Rev Lucy Natasha and her husband Prophet Carmel celebrated their engagement anniversary which paved the way for their wedding in style with the preacher pouring her heart out in a well-crafted message to celebrate the milestone.

The preacher showered praises on her husband who she noted, was her support system, a confidant, her coach among other things in a post that read in part:

Husband of my youth. @stanleycarmel. . My Support System. My No. 1 Cheer Leader. My Confidant. My Coach. My Cover. Meeting you was definitely the best thing that happened to me & following you was the best decision I have taken“.

Rev. Natasha noted that doing life with Prophet Carmel who she lovingly referred to as her “King” was the highlight of her life as she serves God’s purpose.

Rev Lucy Natasha
Rev Lucy Natasha Pulse Live Kenya

"Doing ministry and life with you my King is the highlight of my life! Thank you for allowing me to serve God's purpose for this Generation!" Natasha wrote.

The preacher prayed for all single people to get reliable partners who will be their helper and support them in achieving their purpose writing:

"May you never marry someone that the devil will use to destroy your destiny. May your partner be your helper, not your destroyer."

The couple met on Instagram when Prophet Carmel reached out to the preacher who responded two years later.

"I went online and followed her on Instagram, and in true online fashion, I shoot my shot and sent her a message. Well, she never replied, but for two years, I sent her messages of encouragement, prayers name it." Prophet Carmel explained in a past interview with the preacher agreeing that “It all started in an interesting way, he sent me a DM [direct messaging] on Instagram”.

Reverend Lucy Natasha and Prophet Stanley Carmel host lavish traditional wedding in Nairobi on January 29, 2022
Reverend Lucy Natasha and Prophet Stanley Carmel host lavish traditional wedding in Nairobi on January 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The pair got engaged on November 26, 2021 and followed it up with a lavish traditional wedding two months later on January 29, 2022.

