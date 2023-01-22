Trio Mio KCSE results, Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Trio Mio has recently made headlines after the release of the 2022 KCSE results.

The musician, who has been trending on social media, sat down with Jalang'o in an interview to discuss his future plans.

Trio Mio, who said he was proud of his performance in the 2022 KCSE, divulged he decided to pursue a course in music production and graphic design.

He plans to focus on his music career and acquire more skills that will make him a better entertainer.

"I am going back to school and venture into graphic design and music production because that's my career," he said, adding that he was passionate to learn about mixing and mastering.

The Cheza kama Wewe hitmaker has already made a name for himself in the Kenyan music scene, and fans are excited to see what he will produce in the future.

The rapper's decision to pursue a course in music production and graphic design is a reflection of the evolving music industry in Kenya.

The rapper's dedication and hard work have earned him a dedicated fan base, and they are sure to support him as he continues to pursue his dreams.

Diamond acquires exotic pet snake, Esma Platnumz reacts [Video]

Tanzania hitmaker, Diamond Platinumz has acquired an exotic pet- a snake named Chichi.

The singer took to social media to introduce his pet which he referred as his new friend in a video as he held the reptile which slithered from his hands onto the ground.

He stated that owning a snake has been his desire for a long term, and with the acquisition of Chichi, he has accomplished the same.

“I have always been excited to have my own snake as a pet ❤️🐍... guys meet my new Friend #Chichi." Wrote the Tanzanian star.

Surrounded by a sizeable crowd in what appeared to be a street, the Bongo star could be seen playing with his new friend as onlookers cheered.

Muthoni wa Mukiri joins KTN after 2 years away from TV

Former Inooro TV anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri has made a comeback to TV screens after 2 years.

Muthoni, who left Royal Media Services in 2020, will be joining KTN Home as the host of a new show.

She made the announcement on her social media platforms, where she shared details of her new show.

The program is The Skin Therapy Show and will be airing on Sundays at 4:30 pm.

Muthoni will be hosting the show alongside actress Bridget Shighadi.

“My new show-The Skin Therapy Show. I host the show alongside Bridget Shighadi. My premiere episode is this Sunday at 4.30 pm exclusively at KTN Home,” she said while sharing a teaser of the show.

This comes just days after she revealed that she was expecting her firstborn.

The sassy beauty entrepreneur shared the news with her fans online and made a prayer for other women who are also on their pregnancy journeys.

Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa Group

Media personality Sheila Kwamboka has joined Radio Africa Group after leaving Vybez Radio which is owned by Standard Media Group.

The news was announced by Group Chief Operating Officer, Martin Khafafa who was excited to receive the radio host.

“Our quest for continuous improvement is tremendous. Sheila Kwamboka better known as Kwambox has joined Radio Africa Group,” he said.

“I'm hoping that Kwambox as an addition will not only give listeners a chance to enjoy bigger, better, more engaging radio but also give advertisers a chance you know to get products articulated and well connected to consumers," Khafafa added.

The media executive did not say which of Radio Africa’s stations Kwambox will be joining, saying he would leave it to the program controllers.

Days before signing the contract, Kwamboka had teased that she was expecting to make a big announcement in the coming days.

"I know I’ve been quiet. I was recharging. This year I am ready to give my very best. I’m almost battery full. And I have a BIG announcement because you know we start the year BIG!!!!" she posted on her social media.

She media personality has also previously worked for HomeBoyz Radio.

Kwamboka’s move to Radio Africa has fuelled speculation that she might replace an exiting radio presenter.

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

On-air personality Kamene Goro has responded to news of her imminent exit from Kiss FM, where she serves as a breakfast show host alongside Oga Obinna.

Speaking to a local media house about the reports of her departure, Kamene said she did not understand why that would be news.

“I don’t have anything to say, but again how is my leaving news?” the media personality told NN.

“You people should know leaving is not an easy thing, and you should let people be,” she added.

Kamene joined the station in 2019, after an extended battle with her previous employer, who had filed a court case preventing her from taking up the Kiss FM job before the lapse of the non-compete period in the contract she had signed.

At the time, she was teamed up with content creator Andrew Kibe who would leave the Radio Africa Group station in 2020.

She continued hosting the Kiss breakfast show until Kibe was replaced by Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o later that same year.

Denis Karuri explains why he skipped Chiloba's funeral

Slain gender activist & fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was laid to rest in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by many of those who knew and were close to him.

Having lived openly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, many expected that a majority of his friends from the queer community would attend the highly publicised send-off.

Notably missing from the funeral, however, was celebrity makeup artist Dennis Karuri and his fans were curious as to why he skipped the event.

In an interview with Eve Mungai following the burial, Karuri responded while paying his last respects to the late Chiloba.

He admitted that he was shaken and thought of vacating Kenya immediately because the incident was brutal.

When asked why he missed attending Chiloba's funeral, he simply stated that he didn't know the late fashion designer personally and that he had chosen to allow the family to grieve in private.

"This is what I say, give me flowers when I'm alive, don't bring me flowers when I'm dead. I have never seen Edwin in person hence I can't get involved with his burial.

"I think it's personal and family-centred and I wouldn't want to go there and grab any form of attention since I'm a celebrity because anything can happen in the process. May he rest in peace," said Karuri.

Otile Brown's stolen items deposited in his hotel room after bitter rant

'Dusuma' singer Otile Brown has shared an update following his bitter rant on Tuesday where he disclosed that he had lost valuable items after landing in Tanzania.

In a video posted on his IG stories, Otile confirmed that he had received back two MacBooks that had been allegedly stolen at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

The 'Jeraha' singer's manager, Reginald Noriega, disclosed that they had been able to track the laptops to an area on the outskirts of Dar, a municipality called Kinondoni.

Otile and his handlers began tracking down the stolen items as soon as they discovered they were missing and they proceeded to enforce locks on the laptops so that they couldn't be used by those who had stolen them.

Otile had already reported the matter to Tanzanian police as he had accused security guards at the airport of being unhelpful.

"Yani wanakataa kutoa huduma wakati ku trace laptop zikiwa tu hapo karibu. Tumetoa hadi report ya police ambayo ndio utaratibu ila wakakataa.

"(So I lost two MacBook laptops at Julius Nyerere airport in Tanzania but the security officials refused to help us for around three hours. They have refused to check the CCTV footage despite tracing the laptop)," posted Otile.

I'm now a millionaire - Sean Preezy announces after moving to Uganda

Kenyan radio presenter Sean Preezy is over the moon after relocating to Uganda for new beginnings at NRG Radio's new station in Kampala.

The presenter first shared a story with a caption that indicated that he was on his way to Uganda before he broke the news to his fans.

Preezy told his Kenyan audience that it was nice working in Kenya and that he loves them. He concluded by bidding his fans goodbye.

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram page, the presenter is seen flaunting numerous Ugandan currency notes to the camera.

The video was captioned with "Uganda I am a millionaire na..." in NRG's studio while hosting his show.

According to the exchange rates as of January 20, 2023, one needs about Sh34,000 to be a millionaire in Uganda.

Mwalimu Rachel moves to NRG Uganda

Mwalimu Rachel who is part of NRG's Kenyan team has also shifted to Uganda to help kick-start the new programmes in Kampala.

From the look of things, the company could be forced to outsource quite a number of their employees from Kenya to help start things off in Kampala.

The Kampala-based station went on air for the first time on January 18, 2022.

Best in Africa - Dennis Ombachi wins big at the TikTok Top Creators Awards

Former Kenya 7s rugby player turned food vlogger Dennis Ombachi was left speechless during the TikTok Top Creators Awards.

The Roaming Chef as he is popularly known was crowned the best TikTok content creator in Sub-Saharan Africa at the event held at the Mövenpick Hotel and Residences in Nairobi.

In his acceptance speech which he grappled with gathering, Ombachi recognised the award as a special compared to other awards he has won.

“Coming from sports I have won a couple of medals but there's is a different feeling that this one has,” Ombachi said.

The runner-up for the overall award across Sub-Saharan Africa was Charity Ekezie from Nigeria. The winners were determined in a competitive eight-day public voting process.

Michelle Ntalami shares what Kenyans should expect from her next relationship

Beauty entrepreneur Michelle Ntalami has said she is going to be open about her relationship going forward.

Ntalami in a lengthy post on her Instagram said she has made mistakes in her previous relationship which left her in akward circumstances with the media something she was not going to repeat.

“Let me begin with accountability on my part. I’ve learnt from past mistakes with regard to this. I was once in a relationship where due to it’s nature and a lot of mistrust within it, I didn’t feel confident to publicly confirm it.

"I also felt pressured to have to say what we were to the media. We mutually agreed that if they ask, we’ll ‘deny.’ Something we both did in interviews, not just myself,” Ntalami said.

Ntalami pointed out that she would only reveal what she felt was enough noting that she has been misquoted by media houses in regards to her dating life.

“Moving forward, “private but not a secret” is my policy. If I’m comfortable to speak on my dating life, I’ll answer with the truth; yes, no, or the much I can share. (e.g good friends for now, etc) If not comfortable, I’ll reserve my right to answer. Anything in between or beyond that is no one’s business.

“To see some blogs misquote me and use the word ’deny’ for clicks & controversy is wrong. Where is the denial? Why ask questions if you already know the answers? Let’s report stories TRUTHFULLY,” Ntalami said.

Finally, Ntalami cautioned people against making assumptions about her dating life based on who she was seen with online.