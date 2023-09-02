UhondoMtaani: Harmonize embraces Alikiba, Edday's kids start school in U.S. & other stories

The two artists had both performed at an event organised by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu. While embracing Alikiba, Harmonize proclaimed him as the king of Bongo.

In response to Harmonize's actions and words, Alikiba expressed that Harmonize needs to cultivate a compassionate heart, and in doing so, everything will ultimately unfold positively.

Pulse Live Kenya

Alikiba went on to mention that as one of those who played a significant role in elevating Bongo Flava's prominence, certain responsibilities should be embraced, no matter how burdensome they might seem.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of cherishing even the smallest of occurrences.

Alikiba conveyed that sharing happiness with others is a commendable action.

"Kushare furaha na watu wengine pia ni kitu kizuri na amenisurprise.

"[Sharing happiness with other people is something nice and he (Harmonize) surprised me]," Alikiba said.

1 injured as Juma Jux & Ommy Dimpoz survive road accident

Bongoflava music sensation Juma Jux and his team narrowly escaped a potentially disastrous car accident on Friday, September 1, while en route to a concert.

The incident occurred when a Coaster-type vehicle experienced brake failure, causing it to lose control and collide with the vehicle they were travelling in.

Juma Jux and Ommy Dimpoz involved in car accident Pulse Live Kenya

Jux's manager, Raymond Maziku, provided an update on the situation, revealing that fortunately, only one person was injured in the accident and was promptly taken to the hospital.

However, the rest of the team, including Juma Jux himself, emerged from the incident unscathed and with high spirits, determined to carry on with their preparations for the upcoming show scheduled for Saturday.

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

The wife of renowned Mugiithi artist Samidoh, Edday Nderitu has taken a momentous step by enrolling her two children into schools in the United States.

This revelation was shared by Samidoh's cousin, Bernice Saroni through a TikTok video on August 31.

This decision comes few months after Edday announced that she had no intentions of getting back with Samidoh because she was not in for a polygamous marriage.

Pulse Live Kenya

The video captured Edday's children excitedly donning matching green t-shirts and khaki trousers as they picked up their school bags.

The eldest child, Shirleen, embarks on her Grade 8 journey, while her younger brother, Michael, eagerly anticipates his adventures in Grade 2.

Bernice expressed her hopes for the children's educational journey and encouraged them to excel in their studies.

In response to the video, Bernice received an outpouring support from well-wishers.

Mum's strength: Nazizi shares son's hearing challenge, surgery & recovery process

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, Nazizi Hirji has opened up about her son Jazeel's journey through hearing challenges, diagnosis, and the path towards recovery.

Parental instincts often hold a profound truth, and for Nazizi Hirji, it was no different. She recalled noticing signs of hearing challenges in her son, Jazeel, at around 11 months of age.

The road to understanding his condition, however, was not straightforward. Nazizi described how the confusion arose due to the fact that Jaz could hear loud sounds, making it challenging to discern the extent of his hearing loss.

Nazizi Hirji Pulse Live Kenya

"They say parents always know Tanaka and I noticed at about 11 months that our precious Jaz was having challenges with his hearing. Because he could hear loud sounds, it was a bit confusing whether he could hear or not," Nazizi said.

Obtaining a proper hearing test posed a further challenge as the baby needed to be asleep for accurate results. Jaz's light sleep patterns complicated the process, and the family struggled to find the right information on how to facilitate the test under such circumstances.

The turning point came in February 2023 when they were able to conduct the hearing test and while the diagnosis confirmed their suspicions, it marked a new phase in their journey.

Nazizi and her son Jaz Pulse Live Kenya

Nazizi shared that Jaz was fitted with hearing aids the following month, which helped him perceive environmental sounds.

Zuchu fires warning at radio presenter after remarks on her mom's religious values

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu has taken a firm stance against social commentator and Clouds FM presenter, Mwijaku, after he targeted her mother in an interview on August 28.

Mwijaku, known for his outspoken nature, stirred the pot by criticising Khadija Kopa's alleged endorsement of her daughter's romantic involvement with Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview with Tanzanian content creators, he questioned whether Khadija Kopa was prepared to bear the burden of her daughter's actions.

A photo Zuchu, Mwijaku and Khadija Kopa Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu swiftly responded to Mwijaku's comments with a powerful rebuttal, warning him to brace himself for the repercussions of disrespecting her and her mother.

She vowed to go to great lengths, even spending her entire savings, to ensure that Mwijaku faced consequences and served as an example to those who belittle and demean women.

"Wallahi, I will use every peny in my account, Wallahi nitakutolea mfano. Nimekuacha mno ila kwa hili la mamangu utakuwa fundisho kwa wenzio," Zuchu declared firmly.

Boniface Mwangi's WhatsApp exchange with lawyer ends up in court

Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has found himself entangled in a legal dispute after an altercation with a lawyer who represents Mombasa Principal Magistrate Edgar Kagoni.

The incident unfolded over a series of WhatsApp messages between Mwangi and the lawyer.

In screenshots presented in court, the lawyer contacted Mwangi severally warning him against sharing content about his client.

Things escalated when the lawyer accused Mwangi of displaying disrespect towards his client who is a Judiciary officer.

Activist Boniface Mwagi Pulse Live Kenya

The situation quickly took a legal turn as the lawyer contacted Mwangi to serve him with court documents.

Taking to his X (Twitter page), Mwangi shared his side of the story and the documents he termed as evidence.

He revealed that the lawyer had swiftly moved to court to depose an affidavit containing the WhatsApp exchanges between them for use as evidence in court.

In response, Mwangi expressed that pettiness can sometimes be inherent in such situations.

Activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

"A lawyer served me. Then he rushed to court to swear an affidavit with my exchanges with him after he had served me. Lawyers can be petty, we meet in court," he wrote.

I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

Popular TikTok content creator, Frank Rahma formerly known as Frank Murugi has alleged that he is broke after three years of dating Kenyan lady of Kikuyu descent.

In a thin-veiled attack in which he did not mention names, the Belgian businessman noted that he gave too much love to the wrong person only to end up completely broke and coming to his current realization.

The businessman let his thoughts known in a clip that has since gone viral.

Pulse Live Kenya

The clip shows Frank in a somber mood, reflecting on the events of his life in recent years and sharing his experiences with the world.

"After being with a Kikuyu lady for three years, I'm now completely broke. I realize I gave too much love to the wrong person" Frank, whose real name is Neluemrev Knarf stated.

The controversial Belgian was previously married to a 22-year-old Kenyan lady identified as Murugi before parting ways.

Oga Obinna recounts how a Kisumu tout nearly beat him over sambaza seat

Kenyan comedian Oga Obinna has shared an incident he had involving a matatu tout in Kisumu.

In an interview with a local media house on August 27, the former radio presenter opened up about his views on using public transportation and why he currently avoids them.

Obinna admitted that it had been quite a while since he last used a public service transportation, citing several reasons for his preference to avoid them.

He recounted a specific incident he experienced that solidified his decision to refrain from using matatus.

Pulse Live Kenya

His primary concern seemed to be personal space. He recalled boarding a crowded matatu then being told to sit on a sambaza, an extra board which is usually placed between two seats for a passenger to sit on.

"Kuna siku nimeenda Kisumu a while ago. So nikapanda mat alafu nikaekwa kwa sambaza. So me am like mbona tunafinyana," he said.

Confounded by the tight seating arrangement, he couldn't help but wonder why five people were squeezed into a space meant for three.

"In my head i was like, mbona watu wanakaa watano hapa nyuma when we comfortably sit three people.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The tout was like, 'Sit there, people need to share seats.' So, I told him I'll just pay for this space so we don't have the congestion, but he insisted there was no payment," he said.

The comedian also highlighted the noisy environment inside matatus as another aspect he can't handle.

He explained how loud phone conversations and how the conductors normally pretend to forget and get away with the passenger's money. Furthermore, Obinna criticiSed the lack of functioning seat belts