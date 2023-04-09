The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zari Hassan: Why women should cheat for better life

Lynet Okumu

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, and her boyfriend Shakib Cham Lutaaya, have been together for over one year

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Zari Hassan, a popular Tanzanian socialite and mother of five, has stirred up controversy after encouraging her female followers to cheat for money.

In a series of Instagram story posts on Saturday, Zari urged women to cheat for a house, a piece of land, or their dream car, emphasizing that men cheat for ridiculous reasons like brown thighs and tongue rings.

"Baby girl, if you get a chance to cheat for money then please do. These men are cheating for stupid reasons like brown thighs, tongue rings and big behind.

"Cheat for a house, cheat for a piece of land, cheat for your dream car. It is what it is," she wrote.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

While her statement has been met with mixed reactions, it is clear that Zari believes that cheating is a means to an end.

She argues that cheating does not start in the bedroom but begins with innocent actions like accepting friend requests, liking photos, and sending heart reactions to someone's stories.

Zari believes that emotional cheating can easily lead to physical cheating, and that women should not shy away from cheating if it means getting what they want.

"Cheating starts with a friend request, a like, a heart reaction to their story. Its time we call it for what it is. It starts with emotional cheating that leads to physical and that's a fact," she wrote.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Zari also advised men to let an honest woman love them, as many women only date for money. She said that if a man's girlfriend does not ruin his day every once in a while, then she is probably doing it to her main boyfriend.

Zari believes that relationships are not always smooth sailing and that small arguments are a sign of a healthy relationship.

However, Zari was quick to clarify that her posts were not directed towards her current boyfriend, Shakib Cham.

She said that she likes old school love and wants to do everything with her man. She also shared a photo of Shakib and called him a rare gem.

"I'm stuck in that era, I like old school love. I want to have my man and do everything with him. Its the small little things for me," she wrote.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Zari Hassan & her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Zari added that she would teach her four sons to respect women and her daughter to have self-respect.

This is not the first time that Zari has spoken out against cheating. In 2018, she dumped her then-boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz, on Valentine's Day over infidelity.

Zari cited Diamond's constant cheating as the reason for the breakup and said that her respect, integrity, dignity, and well-being could not be compromised. She emphasized that they were separating as partners but not as parents.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
